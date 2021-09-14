GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Duluth Denfeld 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team swept Duluth Denfeld in three games in action Sept. 9, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks won the match convincingly, winning 3-0, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16.
Kyra Giffen had seven kills, three ace serves and three digs for Grand Rapids while Braya LaPlant finished with five kills, two ace serves, three digs and 13 set assists. Kamryn Klinefelter recorded four kills, six ace serves, three digs, one block and 11 set assists and Eva Salmela and Kate Jamtgaard both had four kills and two digs. Olivia Mustar finished with eight ace serves and eight digs, Lindsey Racine had two ace serves and 10 digs, Peyton Skelly finished with two kills, one dig and one block while Josie Hanttula recorded two kills.
Grand Rapids is now 2-2 for the season while Duluth Denfeld falls to 2-4.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids at
Wally Wakefield
Invitational
ST, PAUL — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won two of three matches in the Wally Wakefield Invitational which was conducted in St. Paul on Saturday.
The Thunderhawks downed North St. Paul 2-1, defeated Farmington 2-1, and then lost to Cannon Falls 2-0.
Braya LaPlant led Grand Rapids with 25 kills during the three matches while also recording 42 set assists, four ace serves, 20 digs and three blocks. Kyra Giffen finished with 16 kills, 28 digs, three ace serves and one block while Eva Salmela had 16 kills. Kamryn Klinefelter recorded 15 kills, 30 set assists, 12 digs and two ace serves and Lindsey Racine had 35 digs and five set assists, Peyton Skelly finished with seven kills and Kate Jamtgaard had eight kills, three digs and six blocks.
Grand Rapids is 4-3 for the season. It played Hibbing at home on Tuesday and will remain at home for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 14, against Hibbing.
Volleyball
Greenway
Tournament
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team compiled the best record of the nine teams that competed in the Greenway Volleyball Tournament during the weekend.
The Raiders went undefeated in the tournament, winning all four games they played. They defeated Mesabi East 2-1, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 in a close match. Greenway also beat Cherry 2-0, 25-15, 25-23, Moose Lake-Willow River (MLWR) 2-0, 25-7, 25-13, and International Falls 2-0, 25-12, 25-17.
Mesabi East was 3-1 for the day. It beat Ely 2-1, 25-22, 13-25, 15-6, Hill City 2-0, 25-18, 25-15, and Cherry 2-0, 25-18,25-21, and lost to Greenway.
Cherry lost to both Greenway and Mesabi East, but won matches over Northeast Range 2-1,22-25,25-22, 15-13 and Bigfork 2-0, 25-17, 25-13.
Ely was 3-1 in the tournament, beating Hill City 2-0, 25-23, 25-15, MLWR 2-0, 25-17, 25-22, and Northeast Range 2-0, 25-19, 25-11, and losing to Mesabi East.
MLWR was 2-2 in the tournament, losing to Greenway and Ely, and defeating International Falls 2-1, 25-16, 11-25, 15-7 and Northeast Range 2-0, 25-23, 25-21.
Hill City was 2-2 for the day, beating International Falls 2-0, 25-20, 25-18 and Bigfork 2-0, 25-22, 25-14, and losing to Mesabi East and Ely.
Cherry was 2-2 in the tournament, defeating Northeast Range 2-1, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 and Bigfork 2-0, 25-17, 25-13 and losing to Greenway and Mesabi East.
Northeast Range was 1-3, winning over Bigfork 25-11, 25-16, and falling to Cherry, MLWR and Ely.
International Falls was 1-3, beating Bigfork 2-0, 25-13, 25-15 and losing to Greenway, MLWR and Hill City.
Bigfork was 0-4 for the day, losing to Northeast Range, Cherry, International Falls and Hill City.
Boys Soccer
Duluth Denfeld 5
Grand Rapids 1
DULUTH — The Thunderhawks were dealt their first loss of the season on Sept. 9, losing to Duluth Denfeld by the lopsided score of 5-1.
Ian Salmela scored in the 64th minute on a penalty kick for Grand Rapids’ lone score of the game.
“Coming into the game undefeated, we got put into our place against Duluth Denfeld,” Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said. “We have been talking for a few eeks how we need to find more creative ways to score and this game proved that. We were able to improve our possession and our movement off of the ball later in the second half but the game was already out of hand by then.
“We have our work cut out for us in the next few weeks of practice.”
Duluth Denfeld improves to 4-2 for the season.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 4
Proctor 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season to defeat Proctor 4-1 in action at home on Saturday.
Proctor scored the lone goal of the first period, in the 31st minute, and took a 1-0 advantage into halftime.
However, the Thunderhawks came out smoking in the second half and scored four unanswered goals for the victory. Cal Johnson scored in the 43rd minute on an assist from Ulrich Mvogo to tie the match, and the eventual game-winning score came six minutes later when Ian Salmela converted on a feed from Ian Andersen.
Andersen put Grand Rapids ahead 3-1 on an assist from Chant Chandler, and Salmela scored his second goal to finish off the scoring with Chandler getting the assist.
“This was a great response from the boys after our disappointing loss to Duluth Denfeld,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “Missing two of our starts, one of them being our leading scorer, we needed guys to step up. Despite being down 1-0 at halftime, we never panicked and made the adjustments we needed to make.
“We came out with a completely-new formation in the second half that allowed us to keep possession while getting numbers forward. We had the ball for most of the game but weren’t penetrating the scoring areas like we needed to in the first half. It was great to see the boys rewarded as we were able to punch four into the net in the second half.”
Grand Rapids is 5-1-1 on the season and was in action Tuesday against Duluth East. The Thunderhawks will play Two Harbors at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Proctor is now 1-5 for the season.
Football
Cherry 56
Bigfork 34
CHERRY — The Cherry football team was not afraid to put as many points on the board as they could Friday night.
The Tigers put 36 on the board in the opening half and cruised to a 56-34 win over Bigfork.
Isaac Asuma rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers offense in the win.
Cherry jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the opening quarter when Asuma raced in from 30 yards to make it a 6-0 game. Cole Harrington ran in the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
On their next possession, QB Beau Barry ran it in from 2 yards out. The point after failed and the Tigers lead was 14-0.
The Huskies didn’t waste any time getting back in the game. The ensuing kickoff saw Jhace Pearson pick up the ball and race 80 yards to pay dirt, to cut the Cherry lead to 14-6.
Jackson Lovdahl ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a 14-8 contest.
Cherry extended their lead when Noah Asuma raced 39 yards for the next Tigers score, 20-8. Barry ran in the two point conversion to make it a 22-8 contest after one period.
The Huskies cut into the Tigers lead early in the second quarter when Pearson hit Caden Kallinen with a 40 yard touchdown pass to make it a 22-14 contest. The point after failed.
Cherry didn’t waste any more time adding to their lead when Isaac Asuma raced in from 34 yards out. The point after failed and the Tigers had a 28-14 lead.
Cherry closed out the first half scoring when Harrington ran it in from three yards out and Barry rushed in the two point conversion to make it a 36-14 halftime contest.
Cherry added to their lead early in the third quarter when Noah Asuma ran one in from ten yards out to make it a 42-14 contest.
The Huskies closed out the third quarter scoring when Kallinen raced in from 47 yards out. The point after failed and the Cherry lead was 42-20.
Each team was able to score twice in the fourth quarter.
Harrington ran it in from 5 yards out to give the Tigers a 48-20 lead. Barry ran in the two point conversion.
Kellinen raced in from 30 yards out to cut the Tigers lead to 50-26.
Isaac Asuma closed out the Tigers scoring when he ran it in from 20 yards out, closing his game with 216 yards rushing.
The Huskies closed out the scoring when Pearson ran it in from three yards out.
Lovdahl added the two-point conversion.
BHS 8 6 6 14 — 34
CHS 22 14 6 14 — 56
First Quarter
C: Isaac Asuma 30 run (Cole Harrington run)
C: Beau Barry 2 run (run failed)
B: Jhace Pearson 80 kick return (Jackson Lovdahl run)
C: Noah Asuma 39 run (Barry run)
Second Quarter
B: Caden Kallinen 40 pass from Pearson (run failed)
C: I. Asuma 34 run (run failed)
C: Harrington 3 run (Barry run)
Third Quarter
C: N. Asuma 10 run (run failed)
B: Kallinen 47 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C: Harrington 4 run (Barry run)
B: Kallinen 30 run (run failed)
C: I. Asuma 20 run (run failed)
B: Pearson 3 run (Lovdahl run)
College Football
Itasca 38
Vermilion 6
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College football team had little trouble on Saturday as it ripped Vermilion 38-6 in action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings led by just 7-0 after the first quarter but added 13 more points to lead 20-0 at the half. ICC went on to outscore Vermilion 18-6 in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Itasca ripped through the Vermilion defense for 285 yards on the ground while also passing for 228 yards. Meanwhile, Vermilion was held to just 44 yards rushing and 138 yards passing.
Kevin Sawyer picked up 100 yards rushing with a touchdown for the Vikings while Mike Bond ran for 64 yards and a touchdown. Carson Harris picked up 50 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Teon Gardner completed 16 of 34 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed for 20 yards. William Carswell had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown for Itasca.
Vermilion quarterbacks Dontrail Sessions and Keith Baker combined to complete 17 of 41 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Maximum McArthur led in rushing with 26 yards while Terrence Isaac Jr. caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Ja’Sion Greathouse led the Vikings with nine tackles which included 2.5 sacks and two tackles for losses. Blake Bland had eight tackles with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for losses. Will Ervin and Keith Davis both were in on seven tackles with Davis recording a sack.
With the win, ICC is now 3-0 for the season and 2-0 in the North Division. It is next in action on Saturday, Sept. 18, when it will be on the road against North Dakota State College of Science in a 1:30 p.m. battle of division leaders.
Vermilion is 1-1 in conference play and 1-2 overall.
College Volleyball
Vermilion 3
Itasca 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Vermilion defeated the Itasca Community College volleyball team in three straight games on Sept. 10, in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings played tough in all three games but couldn’t come out on the winning end on any of them. Vermilion won the match 3-0, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.
Kaelynn Kudis led Vermilion with 11 kills while also recording three service aces, five blocked shots and nine digs. Naomi Bollman had eight kills, three service aces and nine digs and Thea Baier had three kills, 26 set assists and eight digs. Amelia Mattfield had four kills and nine digs while Misty Bozich recorded three kills, three set assists and 14 digs. Morgan Hirsch finished with one kill ad 11 digs.
Abby Gustason had seven kills and eight digs for Itasca while Kaisa Reed finished with six kills and 12 digs. Claudia Burns had six kills and eight digs and Lucie Kennedy had five kills and eight digs. Megan VanBuskirk had six digs, and Tiora Ferguson had 24 set assists, two service aces and nine digs.
With the loss, Itasca is 0-3 in conference play and 0-3 overall. The Vikings are next in action on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at home against Oak Hills. It will be on the road against Mesabi Range on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a noon match.
Football
Deer River 27
Braham 0
BRAHAM — The Deer River High School football team recorded its second consecutive shutout as it beat Braham 27-0 in action Friday at Braham.
No statistics were available from the game.
The Warriors are 2-0 for the season and will be at home against North Woods (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
Braham falls to 0-2.
Football
GNK 20
HF 7
HINCKLEY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) football team got into the win column with a 20-7 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson Friday at Hinckley-Finlayson.
No statistics were available for the game.
GNK is now 1-1 for the season and will be home for a tough matchup against Moose Lake-Willow River (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine.
Hinckley-Finlayson falls to 1-1 for the season.
Football
HC/N 26
SR 12
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland (HCN) football team earned its first win of the season as it defeated South Ridge 26-12 in action Friday at Hill City.
No statistics were available for the game.
HCN is now 1-1 for the season. It will travel to Cromwell to take on Cromwell-Wright on Friday, Sept. 17, in a 7 p.m. contest.
South Ridge falls to 0-2 on the season.
Volleyball
North Woods 3
Deer River 1
ORR — North Woods defeated the Deer River High School volleyball team in four games Monday at North Woods.
North Woods won the match 3-1, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16.
“We battled hard and took the Grizzlies to four games,” said Warriors head coach Leigh Ayers.
Nevaeh Evans had 11 kills and 21 digs for Deer River while Taylor Peck finished with 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Hannah Edwards recorded four kills and 14 digs and Grace Bergland had 29 set assists, four ace serves and five kills.
With the loss, Deer River is 0-5 for the season. It will play at a tournament at Crosby-Ironton on Saturday.
