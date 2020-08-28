GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team lost to a tough Hibbing squad 5-2 in action Thursday in Grand Rapids.
GRG picked up one point in both the singls and doubles play.
The lone point gathered by the Lightning in singles came in first singles where Eva Kangas had her way with Abigail Sullivan in taking a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Hibbing won the other three singles matches. In second singles, Megan Bussey downed Courtney Brandt by a 6-1, 6-0 score while Mercedes Furin of the Bluejackets won the third singles match over Claire Vekich of GRG by 6-1, 6-1.
In fourth singles, Claire Rewertz topped Emily Hill of the Lightning 6-4, 6-3.
All three doubles matches were close. GRG got its second point in the first doubles match where Jordan Troumbly and Nicholle Ramirez stopped Maddie Rewertz and Annika Lundell 7-5, 7-6 (5).
In second doubles, the Bluejacket team of Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri defeated GRG’s Hailey LaFrenier and Hannah LaFrenier 7-5, 6-4.
In third doubles, Hibbing’s Opal Valeri and Bella Vincent downed GRG’s Abby Gustason and Katy Wilson in a tough match 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 10-5.
Hibbing 5, Grand Rapids 2
First Singles: Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Abigail Sullivan, H, 6-0, 6-1
Second Singles: Megan Bussey, H, def. Courtney Brandt, GRG, 6-1,6-0
Third Singles: Mercedes Furin, H, def. Claire Vekich, GRG, 6-1, 6-1
Fourth Singles: Claire Rewertz, H, def. Emily Hill, GRG, 6-4, 6-3
First Doubles: Jordan Troumbly/Nicholle Ramirez, GRG, def. Maddie Rewertz/Annika Lundell, H, 7-5, 7-6 (5)
Second Doubles: Kasey Jo Renskers/Lola Valeri, H, def. Hailey LaFrenier/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 7-5, 6-4
Third Doubles: Opal Valeri/Bella Vincent, H, def/ Abby Gustason/Katy Wilson, GRG, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 10-5
