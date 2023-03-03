DULUTH — Skating hard with Hermantown through one period, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team knew they stood a chance at winning a section title and claiming their first ever state berth Wednesday night at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena.
But a series of miscues in the second allowed Hermantown to take a two-goal lead that ended up being too much for the Wolverines as they fell 3-1 to the Hawks in the Section 7A championship, ending their season.
Despite the loss, Rock Ridge came in prepared to play the kind of game necessary to beat one of the top teams in the state. Coming up just short right near the finish line hurts, but Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson says his squad put together a successful year despite the loss.
“From the beginning of the season until now, we’ve played some really good hockey,” Johnson said. “We took on the No. 1 team in the state and almost got it. It was a great hockey game and our guys battled. They left it all out there. It’s not a fun feeling when you’re on this side of things at the end, but our guys gave it all they had every minute on the ice.”
A scoreless first period took the Hawks by surprise as they managed just five shots on goal compared to seven for Rock Ridge. Johnson made a point with his team before the game to be prepared for a fast game. The Wolverines simply couldn’t afford to come out slow against a potent Hermantown offense.
“We had a good start. We were winning that first period. We took it to them hard through the first period. We even outshot them. I was impressed with the first period really. The guys didn’t take it lightly and they came ready to play right from the start. With the way we’ve been playing, we knew we had to come out strong to start and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Hermantown nearly broke the seal as time expired in the first period with a potential goal from Kade Kohanski being waved off with both teams ready to head to the locker room. The rebound shot got past Rock Ridge goalie Ryan Rothfork, but didn’t enter the net in time.
With both teams hoping to break away in the second, it was Hermantown that took over the game, both in the shots department as well as when it came to burying pucks.
Aaron Evjen got the Hawks on the board with under three minutes to play in the second period thanks to a Wolverines miscue that made it a 1-0. Hermantown had spent most of the second period in the offensive zone, wearing down the Rock Ridge defense until things finally became too much to handle.
That offensive pressure didn’t wear off as the Hawks made it 2-0 in the closing seconds of the frame with Dallas Vieau beating Rothfork with 12 seconds to go. The goal came off the assists from Joshua Kauppinen and George Peterson. The period ended with a scrum between the two teams that saw the only penalty of the game against either team. Rock Ridge would begin the next period on the penalty kill.
Going from a tie game 14 minutes through the second period to now staring a two-goal deficit in the face heading into the third, things snowballed quickly against Rock Ridge with the Hawks somehow finding that extra gear they were missing in the first.
“That goal at the end of the period hurt us,” Johnson said. “After the second period, we were behind pretty big. Two goals is a lot against a team like Hermantown. We had a couple mistakes that we just can’t have in games like this that led to some breakdowns on our end.”
Outshot 27-17 through two periods, Rock Ridge entered the third trailing by two with their biggest uphill climb of the season in front of them. Successfully killing off the two-minute minor to start the period, the tides began to shift not long after.
Dylan Hedley lit the lamp for the Wolverines just over a minute later, firing a beautiful shot past Hermantown netminder Dane Callaway to make it a one-goal game. The unassisted goal gave Rock Ridge just under 14 minutes to try and find another.
But that second goal never came.
The two sides felt a bit more even again in the third but the Hawks were content with being patient and waiting for the right shot to come by. Outside of the two goals in the second, Rothfork was an iron wall for the Wolverines in net and made sure his team had a chance up until the very end.
Both teams had their opportunities throughout the period and Rock Ridge eventually pulled Rothfork for the extra attacker with just over 90 seconds left in regulation. Nothing could materialize from that advantage, however, as Hermantown’s River Freeman scored the empty netter with 10 seconds left to seal the game.
With just one penalty throughout the entire contest, the relatively clean game made it tough for Rock Ridge to find chances to create momentum according to Johnson.
“We tried to make something happen but we didn’t have any chances on special teams. We killed off a penalty but never had a chance to go on the power play. Obviously the way things went in the second period hurt us and then we had to pull our goalie late in the third. We had no other choice.
“Hockey is a game of bounces and tonight we didn’t have that many. Hermantown is a team that’s not going to give you many chances to beat them. We were hoping to tie things up late and send it to overtime but we didn’t get our way.”
Looking back on the entire season, it’s easy to see why the Rock Ridge locker room was a somber one after the game. Johnson says his team has nothing to hang their heads about after a game like the one they played.
“We’re family at this point. These guys come to the rink every day and put in the time that we ask of them. They went out and played a heck of a game against the best team in the state. It’s such a good group of guys and it makes it sad when it’s over. Being good hockey players is one thing, but they’re just good people. We’ve gone the whole season with no issues off the ice. Our seniors really led for us in that way. They’ve put in a lot of time and effort into building this program.
“Overall, the team has been huge in bringing our communities together. People know where Rock Ridge is now and we’re done flying under the radar. We played close with a good Hermantown team. We’re that close to going to a state tournament. Some of these guys will bottle those feelings up but that’ll only make them better for next year.”
Looking ahead to next year, Johnson expects the Wolverines to come back better than ever. Year 3 will come with plenty of changes, including a step up to Class AA, but will also see the return of plenty of familiar faces to the program.
“We have a lot of good, young sophomores and some bantams coming up. We’re not losing a whole lot but the guys know it’s going to take work to get past that hump to get to the state tournament. It’s nice to know that we can get here in our second year.
“Overall, it’s a successful year. We accomplished our goal of getting to the section title game. We knew from the beginning that we’d have to beat Hermantown to get there. Any other section in the state, we’re probably going to the state tournament but it’s tough when you’ve got the top team in yours. A lot of teams going to state are teams we’ve beaten this year. It just shows how tough the road to get here really is.”
RR 0 0 1 — 1
HHS 0 2 1 — 3
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, H, Aaron Evjen (unassisted), 14:13; 2, H, Dallas Vieau (Joshua Kauppinen, George Peterson), 16:38.
Third Period
3, R, Dylan Hedley (unassisted), 3:08; 4, H, River Freeman (unassisted), EN, 16:50.
Penalties-Minutes: Rock Ridge 1-2, Hermantown 0-0.
Goalie saves: Ryan Rothfork, RR, 5-20-15—40; Dane Callaway, H, 7-10-6—23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.