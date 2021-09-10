HERMANTOWN — The Hermantown High School football team took control right from the beginning and proceeded to hand Grand Rapids its first defeat of the season in convincing fashion with a 35-14 victory in action at Hermantown Friday night.
Turnovers in the first half put Grand Rapids in a deep hole. The first turnover – on the Thunderhawks’ second possession of the game – gave Hermantown great field position at the Thunderhawk 13-yard-line.
The Hawks wasted little time in taking the lead when Beau Janzig caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Lau. The kick was blocked but Hermantown led 6-0.
Hermantown took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter when Lau and Peyton Menzel hooked up on a 54-yard scoring pass. The two-point conversion was good as the Hawks had a comfortable lead.
Another Grand Rapids fumble gave Hermantown great field position deep in Grand Rapids territory and the Hawks made the Thunderhawks pay for it as Gavin Blomdahl pranced into the end zone from 15 yards out. The extra point was good as Hermantown led 21-0 late in the first half.
Grand Rapids starting quarterback Ethan Florek left with an injury in the second quarter, and Dom Provinzino came in to replace him. Provinzino then had to leave the game with a discomfort and Grand Rapids brought in sophomore quarterback Devin Kinkel as the replacement. On the first play, Kinkel fired a laser which receiver Dan Wohlers caught for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Hermantown put Grand Rapids back on its heels when it put together a 90-yard drive on the first possession of the second half to take a 28-6 advantage. The touchdown came on a one-yard run by Blomdahl and the extra point was good for the big Hawks lead.
The Thunderhawks responded with a touchdown drive of their own with Jack Cleveland bulling into the end zone from one yard out. Andy Linder ran in the two-point conversion and Grand Rapids trailed 28-14.
Blomdahl scored his third touchdown for the lone score of the fourth quarter as Hermantown went on to take the win.
Jack Cleveland was the lone bright spot for Grand Rapids offensively as he carried the ball 20 times and picked up 139 yards.
Blomdahl had 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Hermantown.
Grand Rapids 0 6 8 0 — 14
Hermantown 6 15 7 7 — 35
Hermantown
First Quarter
H-Beau Janzig 13-yard pass from Mike Lau (Kick blocked)
Second Quarter
H-Peyton Menzel 54-yard pass from Lau (Pass good)
H-Gavin Blomdahl 15-yard run (Kick good)
GR-Dan Wohlers 25-yard pass from Devin Kinkel (Run failed)
Third Quarter
H-Blomdahl 1-yard run (Kick good)
GR-Jack Cleveland 1-yard run (Andy Linder run)
Fourth Quarter
H-Blomdahl 3-yard run (Kick good)
