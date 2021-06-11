Herald-Review
Staff Report
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events involving area teams:
Section 5A Softball
HCN 15
Hinckley 5
BRAINERD — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team, saddled with one loss in the Section 5A Softball Tournament, stayed alive with a 15-5 victory over Hinckley in action in Brainerd.
Maycee Lathrop pitched the entire seven innings for HCN and allowed five runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four.
Emma Finke and Bella Dunham each had two hits for the Storm.
BHV 11
HCN 3
BRAINERD — In a bid to reach the Section 5A Softball Tournament championship game, Hill City/Northland fell just short as it fell to Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale 11-3.
Maycee Lathrop was the losing pitcher for the Storm.
Emma Finke and Shaley Pearson both had two hits for HCN.
Finishing third in the region under coach Dan Potter, HCN finishes the season with a fine 15-8 record.
