HERMANTOWN — The Hermantown High School football team took control right from the beginning and proceeded to hand Grand Rapids its first defeat of the season in convincing fashion with a 35-14 victory in action at Hermantown Friday night.
Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn said it has been a long time since Grand Rapids has lost in the fashion it did on Friday night.
“We took one on the chin against Hermantown,” said Spahn on Tuesday. “We were able to check out the film and make corrections; we had some mental mistakes I thought. We challenged our guys to make sure that we double down on our mental preparation and our effort in practice. So far they have responded really well.
“It’s early and we will be able to learn from this and keep going.”
Injuries played a factor in the contest as Thunderhawks starting quarterback Ethan Florek and top lineman J.D. Weston were both lost to injuries early in the game. There were other injuries also that hindered Grand Rapids.
“Injuries are part of the game and unfortunately this year we have been more snake-bitten than we have been in the past with those things,” Spahn said. “But at the end of the day that can’t serve as an excuse. We didn’t have the kids ready to go and regardless of who is on the field we have to make sure that they know how to do their job and go from there.
“The guys that filled in did a really good job. Derek Bolin came in and played both sides of the line and I thought he did very well. Jack Cleveland filled in on the defensive line and had a monster game running the football. Conner McCartney played a little tight end which he hasn’t done before. So, we had guys step up. I think too often people use injury as an excuse and we aren’t going to do that.”
Turnovers in the first half put Grand Rapids in a deep hole. The first turnover – on the Thunderhawks’ second possession of the game – gave Hermantown great field position at the Thunderhawk 13-yard-line.
The Hawks wasted little time in taking the lead when Beau Janzig caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Lau. The kick was blocked but Hermantown led 6-0.
Hermantown took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter when Lau and Peyton Menzel hooked up on a 54-yard scoring pass. The two-point conversion was good as the Hawks had a comfortable lead.
Another Grand Rapids fumble gave Hermantown great field position deep in Grand Rapids territory and the Hawks made the Thunderhawks pay for it as Gavin Blomdahl pranced into the end zone from 15 yards out. The extra point was good as Hermantown led 21-0 late in the first half.
Grand Rapids starting quarterback Ethan Florek left with an injury in the second quarter, and Dom Provinzino came in to replace him. Provinzino then had to leave the game with a discomfort and Grand Rapids brought in sophomore quarterback Devin Kinkel as the replacement. On the first play, Kinkel fired a laser which receiver Dan Wohlers caught for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Provinzino did return to the game for the Thunderhawks.
Hermantown put Grand Rapids back on its heels when it put together a 90-yard drive on the first possession of the second half to take a 28-6 advantage. The touchdown came on a one-yard run by Blomdahl and the extra point was good for the big Hawks lead.
The Thunderhawks responded with a touchdown drive of their own with Jack Cleveland bulling into the end zone from one yard out. Andy Linder ran in the two-point conversion and Grand Rapids trailed 28-14.
Blomdahl scored his third touchdown for the lone score of the fourth quarter as Hermantown went on to take the win.
Cleveland was the lone bright spot for Grand Rapids offensively as he carried the ball 20 times and picked up 139 yards.
Blomdahl had 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Hermantown.
“We have to be more sound on both sides of the ball, especially up front offensively,” Spahn explained. “We have to be able to block our paths and understand the overall concept of what we are trying to do.
“Defensively, we have to do a better job of reading our keys in our front seven or eight. On the back end, one of our problems in giving up long passes is the result of technique issues and we are working at that. The beauty of it is we have someone like Owen Glenn back there playing free safety who can make up for most mistakes. He made an incredible amount of plays that we needed.
“So all is not lost. We have some talented kids and as a staff we need to make sure they understand what we are doing.”
Grand Rapids at Cloquet
The Thunderhawks will face a tough test on Friday when they travel to Cloquet. Spahn said the Lumberjacks have consistently been one of the top teams in northeastern Minnesota for years and they are led by a set of triplets – the Turnbulls.
“Cloquet has some speed and some athletic guys and they are going to want to get on the perimeter and throw the ball,” Spahn said. “We have to be assignment-sound across the board. They are aggressive defensively and we will have our work cut out for us but that is the fun part of the job is the challenge to get the kids ready to go. But I think we will be OK.”
Spahn said quarterback Florek is still banged up and is questionable to play in Friday’s game. However, he said Weston should be ready to go.
Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will be important in Friday’s contest, Spahn said. He added that line play is where teams set the tone and that games are won and lost in the trenches.
“Something we pride ourselves on is being physical up front and we have the horses to do it,” the coach explained. “We just have to make sure we are pointing them all in the right direction. That is the focus of practice this week.
“To beat Cloquet, we need to play assignment football, we have to be able to do our job on both sides of the ball, and if we can read our keys and if we can block our paths and have everybody on the same page, we will be right in it and we will be fine.”
Grand Rapids 0 6 8 0—14
Hermantown 6 15 7 7—35
First Quarter
H-Beau Janzig 13-yard pass from Mike Lau (Kick blocked)
Second Quarter
H-Peyton Menzel 54-yard pass from Lau (Pass good)
H-Gavin Blomdahl 15-yard run (Kick good)
GR-Dan Wohlers 25-yard pass from Devin Kinkel (Run failed)
Third Quarter
H-Blomdahl 1-yard run (Kick good)
GR-Jack Cleveland 1-yard run (Andy Linder run)
Fourth Quarter
H-Blomdahl 3-yard run (Kick good)
