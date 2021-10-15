DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys and girls cross country teams performed well in the Lake Superior Conference Cross Country Championships which was conducted Tuesday.
The Thunderhawk boys team placed fourth in the meet while the Grand Rapids girls team finished sixth.
Following are results of the meet:
Boys Varsity
Cloquet took the team title in the boys varsity division with 45 points. Proctor was a close second with 50 while Superior was third with 75. They were followed by Grand Rapids 83, Hibbing 112, Duluth Denfeld 116, and Hermantown 223. Duluth Marshall fielded an incomplete team.
Miles Fischer of Cloquet won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:50. He was followed by teammate Jake Mertz, 16:56, and Josh Knight of Proctor who was third in 17:00.
Completing the top 10 were Sam Buytaert, Cloquet, 17:02, Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids, fifth in 17:33, Xander Schroeder, Duluth Denfeld, 17:43, Shane Leask, Superior, 17:50, Luke Bettendorf, Proctor, 17:53, Elijah Wozniak, Proctor, 17:55, and Jacob Lind, Superior, 17:59.
Other Thunderhawk runners were Nikolas Casper, 11th in 18:07, Mason Sovada, 13th in 18:14, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 21st in 18:37, Mason Adler, 33rd in 19:28, Micah Lane, 36th in 19:40, and Zane Poenix, 39th in 19:46.
Earning All-Conference honors for the Thunderhawks were Hanson, Sovada and Casper.
Girls Varsity
Proctor won the team title in the girls varsity division with 38. It was followed by Hibbing 50, and Cloquet 76. They were followed by Duluth Marshall 114, Superior 124, Grand Rapids 155, Hermantown 170, and Duluth Denfeld did not field a complete team.
Freshman Taylor McMeekin of Superior won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:20. She was followed by Della Bettendorf, Proctor, 20:07, and Lizzy Harnell, Proctor, 20:08.
Rounding out the top ten were Mileena Sladek, Hibbing, 20:08, Grace McCormick, Duluth Denfeld, 20:16,, Stella Lozano, Duluth Marshall, 20:32, Abigail Theien, Hibbing, 20:39, Paisley Kleiman, Proctor, 20:44, Elise Cawcutt, Cloquet, 20:48, and Charlotte Ripp, Cloquet, 20:52.
Ella Karkela was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was 26th in 22:27. She was followed by teammates Emily Walters, 27th in 22:31, Ellen Sween, 32nds in 23:13, Claire Louis, 34th in 23:50, Ella Downing, 36th in 24:46, Gabby Daydodge, 41st in 25:24, and Emily Timm, 45th in 25:36.
Boys Junior Varsity
Superior won the team title with 44 while Grand Rapids was second with 69. Proctor finished third with 71.
Freshman Ian Berube of Cloquet wont he 5,000-meter race in a time of 18:49. Caleb Rychart of Grand Rapids was second in 19:19 while Bryson Craker of Superior finished third in 19:28.
Other Grand Rapids participants besides Rychart were Kale Fairchild, ninth in 19:54, Larson Curnow, 10th in 19:58, Sam Barton, 19th in 20:42, Dalton Johnson, 29th in 21:45, Randall Belanger, 30th in 21:46, and Keegan Hennessey, 33rd in 22:02. Other Thunderhawk runners in which no placings were given were Jake Endeldinger, 24:00, Micah Sween, 26:31, and Nathan Haley, 27:55.
Girls Junior Varsity
Hibbing won the team title with 21 followed by Cloquet 37, and Superior 67. Grand Rapids did not field a complete team.
Audra Murden of Hibbing won the five-kilometer race in 21:17. Charleigh Hartl of Hibbing was second in 22:20 and Lola Witte of Proctor was third in 22:36.
Brooklyn Noble of the Thunderhawks was 10th in 24:55 and she was followed by teammates Madeline Larson, 17th in 26:33, and Megan Goodell, 20th in 27:04.
Boys Junior High
Hibbing won the team competition with 24 followed by Cloquet 38 and Grand Rapids 73.
Joey Gabardi of Hibbing won the 3,000-meter race in a time of 12:39. He was followed by Tim Kazmierzak of Cloquet, 13:05, and Brady Janezich, Hibbing, 13:17.
Lucas Rychart was the Thunderhawks’ top runner as he was seventh in 13:35. He was followed by teammates Joel Frost, 10th in 13:43, Alex Wegwerth, 16th in 14:24, Nathan Niemala, 19th in 15:18, Zak Vidmar, 21st in 16:43, Logan Wourms, 22nd in 16:44, and Owen Schauer, 26th in 20:13.
Girls Junior High
Cloquet won the team competition with 43 followed by Duluth Marshall 54 and Hibbing 60. Grand Rapids was fourth with 78.
Jenna Leask of Superior was first in the 3,000-meter race in a time of 13:56. Hadley Riutta of Duluth Marshall was second in 14:27 and Avery Beranek of Duluth Marshall finished third in 14:36.
Elaine Jackson was Grand Rapids’ top placer as she was 10th in 15:44. She was followed by teammates Shea Hennessey, 12th in 15:52, Tess Reilly, 16th in 17:15, Vivian Pogolrec, 17th in 17:26, and Elizabeth Nelson, 23rd in 18:12.
