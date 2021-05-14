CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team placed second in the Lake Superior Conference Track and Field Championships which was conducted Wednesday at Cloquet.
The host Cloquet team was first with 216 points to easily place first. The Thunderhawks were second with 135 followed by Proctor 115, Hermantown 77, Superior 57, Duluth Denfeld 48, and Duluth Marshall 46.
Winning conference championships for Grand Rapids were the 4 x 200-meter relay made up of junior Morgan Troumbly, junior Faith Zidarich, sophomore Josie Hanttula and sophomore Kate Jamtgaard (1:53.36); and sophomore Josie Hanttula in the pole vault (10-feet).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were the 4 x 100-meter relay comprised of junior Morgan Troumbly, junior Faith Zidarich, eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson and sophomore Ainsley Olson (54.23 seconds); and junior Justine Carsrud in the shot put (29-feet, 4-inches) and the discus (87-feet, 8-inches).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were sophomore Ainsley Olson in the 200-meter dash (28.53 seconds); freshman Whitney Sylvester in the 3,200-meter run (12:44.46); junior Alvine Njounang in the 300-meter hurdles (52.64 seconds); and the 4 x 400-meter relay consisting of sophomore Kate Jamtgaard, eighth grader Kayla Jenkins, eighth grader Jada Morgan and freshman Emily Timm (4:33.47).
Coming in fourth for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Kate Jamtgaard in the 400-meter dash (1:04.70); junior Lilly Watkins in the 100-meter hurdles (18.95 seconds); the 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of sophomore Sanny Gangi, freshman Whitney Sylvester, sophomore Kyra Giffen and freshman Ella Karkela (10:58.18); and Emma Thompson in the shot put (26-4).
Taking fifth place for Grand Rapids were sophomore Ainsley Olson in the 100-meter dash (13.85 seconds) and the long jump (14-2); junior Faith Zidarich in the 200-meter dash (28.65 seconds); and eighth grader Ellee Nelson in the 100-meter hurdles (19.30 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.89 seconds).
Earning All-Conference honors for the Thunderhawks were Carsrud in both the shot put and the discus, the 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of Troumbly, Zidarich, Hanttula and Jamtgaard; and Hanttula in the pole vault.
LSC Championships
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 216; 2. Grand Rapids 135; 3. Proctor 115; 4. Hermantown 77; 5. Superior 57; 6. Duluth Denfeld 48; 7. Duluth Marshall 46.
100 dash: 1. Kaley Will, C, 13.57; 2. Baamlak Haugen, DM, 13,65; 3. Allison Anderson, H, 13.75; 5. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13.85; 6. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 13.98.
200 dash: 1. Alexa Snesrud, C, 28.22; 2. Merlea Mrozik, DM, 28.29; 3. Ainsley Olson, GR, 28.53; 5. Faith Zidarich, GR, 28.65..
400 dash: 1. Courtney Werner, P, 59.14; 2. Liv Birkeland, H, 1:02.52; 3. Makenna Kleiman, P, 1:04.54; 4. Kate Jamtgaard, GR, 1:04.70; 7. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:08.41.
800 run: 1. Morgan Binsfield, P, 2:26.62; 2. Claire Barlass, DD, 2:29.76; 3. Caley Kruse, C, 2:30.48.
1,600 run: 1. Morgan Binsfield, P, 5:26.27; 2. Addie Peterson, H, 5:37.28; 3. Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 5:42.56.
3,200 run: 1. Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 12:23.04; 2. Lizzy Hamell, P, 12:29.76; 3. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 12:44.46; 8. Sanny Gangi, GR, 13:38.51.
100 hurdles: 1. Adrianne Krueger, S, 17.16; 2. Olivia Jameson, C, 17.33; 3. Bei Benson, C, 18.28; 4. Lilly Watkins, GR, 18.95; 5. Ellee Nelson, GR, 19.30; 6. Liv Hofstad, GR, 19.73.
300 hurdles: 1. Allison Anderson, H, 49.21; 2. Olivia Jameson, C, 49.24; 3. Alvine Njoumang, GR, 52.64; 5. Ellee Nelson, GR, 53.89.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cloquet, 54.16; 2. Grand Rapids (Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich, Kaitlyn Olson, Ainsley Olson), 54.23; 3. Superior, 56.41.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich, Josie Hanttula, Kate Jamtgaard), 1:53.36; 2. Proctor, 1:55.31; 3. Cloquet, 1:55.55.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Proctor, 4:20.04; 2. Cloquet, 4:29.39; 3. Grand Rapids (Kate Jamtgaard, Kayla Jenkins, Jada Morgan, Emily Timm), 4:33.47.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Hermantown, 10:23.90; 2. Cloquet, 10:41.65; 3. Proctor, 10:51.00; 4 Grand Rapids (Sanny Gangi, Whitney Sylvester, Kyra Giffen, Ella Karkela), 10:58.18.
High jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 5-3; 2. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 4-10; 3. Allison Anderson, H, 4-8; 6. Emily Timm, GR, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-0; 2. Ilei Benson, C, 9-6; 3. Payton Rusk, S, 8-6; 4. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 7-6; 7. Liv Hofstad, GR, 6-6.
Triple jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 36-2; 2. Emma Herstad, H, 33-1.5; 3. Taylor Wick, C, 32-11.25; 7. Kyra Giffen, GR, 29-5.25; 8. Lilly Watkins, GR, 27-11.5
Long jump: 1. Katie Turner, C, 15-3.25; 2. McKenzi Branley, S, 14-7; 3. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 14-3.5; 5. Ainsley Olson, GR, 14-2.
Shot put: 1. Bella Harriman, C, 30-0.5; 2. Justine Carsrud, GR, 29-4; 3. Seija Suominen, C, 29-1.5; 4. Emma Thompson, GR, 26-4; 6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 24-11.
Discus: 1. Bella Harriman, C, 102-6; 2. Justine Carsrud, GR, 87-8; 3. Seija Suominen, C, 82-5; 7. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 72-1.
