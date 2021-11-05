GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids High School cross country runner Austin Hanson was disappointed last season when a state meet was not conducted because of the pandemic.
Even though he had qualified for the state cross country meet, he was unable to enjoy the experience because COVID caused a cancellation to the meet. So, he worked hard last summer, putting in miles that were needed to succeed in the sport. That hard work paid off during this year’s section meet when Hanson qualified once again for the state meet.
But this time he will be able to run and he is grateful for the opportunity.
“It feels awesome,” Hanson – a senior – said about making it to state this season. “I made it last year but I didn’t get to run. This year I finally get to go down there and compete and it feels awesome.”
The state meet will be conducted Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
Being a state qualifier from last year, Hanson had to compete with the proverbial target on is back this season.
“I felt a little pressure but I usually don’t get too nervous,” said Hanson. “I went into the section meet confident that I was going to make it, but not too confident. I just ran and made it.”
Hanson said being able to run at state means his hard work is finally paying off.
“I am just glad that my last race is going to be at the state meet,” Hanson said.
Hanson said in previous summers he focused mainly on basketball. However, this past summer he decided to run mostly every day and put in as much mileage as he could, and it paid off.
“I felt a lot more smooth running this year versus the last couple of years,” Hanson explained. “I have been sick all year for cross country but I can tell that I feel even better when I’m sick. I’m sick this year and I feel just as good as last year when I wasn’t sick.”
Hanson said he is honored to be running with the best runners at state on Saturday. He said he usually runs in the front group but that probably won’t happen at state.
“It is going to feel a little weird seeing a lot more people ahead of me,” he said. “But it will make me run faster. I am hoping to finish in the top 50; I just want to get a PR (personal record) and just run as hard as I can for my last race.”
Hanson, a three-sport athlete who also excels in basketball and track and field, said he may concentrate on track and field in college.
“I’m thinking of going for track and field but my options are still open,” Hanson said. “This state race is probably the best race I can finish with.”
