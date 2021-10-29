CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team was sixth and the girls tea placed seventh at the Section 7AA Cross Country Meet which was conducted Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
The top two teams advance to state competition along with the first six individual finishers who are not members of the first and second place teams.
Locally, the big story of the meet is the fact that senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids qualified for his second consecutive state meet as he was seventh in a time of 17:12.
Following are results:
Boys Varsity
Rock Ridge won the boys varsity team title at the section meet with 47. Cloquet was second with 63 followed by Proctor 94, Cook County 122, Hibbing 134, Grand Rapids in sixth with 146, Pine City 171, Mora 173, Duluth Denfeld 181, Hermantown 274, and North Branch 339.
Junior Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the 5,000-meter race easily as he finished in 16:13. Senior Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge was second in 16:41 while junior Miles Fischer of Cloquet was third in 16:49.
Besides the runners on the Rock Ridge and Cloquet teams, the top six finishers that qualified for state included senior Josh Knight of Proctor, senior Nate Bilben of Cook County, senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids, junior Nate Johnson of Mora, junior Ian Thorpe of Cook County, and sophomore Alex Williams of Mora.
Besides Hanson, other Grand Rapids runners included sophomore Mason Sovada, 23rd in 18:22, junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 28th in 18:29, sophomore Nikolas Casper, 31st in 18:33, freshman Zane Poenix, 57th in 19:46, sophomore Sam Barton, 59th in 19:54, and eighth grader Kale Fairchild, 61st in 19:56.
Varsity Girls
Hibbing won the section girls title with a score of 58 in a close battle. Cook County was second with 70 while Proctor and Rock Ridge both finished with 73. Cloquet was fifth with 128 followed by Pine City 173, Grand Rapids 186, Mora 235, Duluth Denfeld 250, Hermantown 257, and North Branch 263.
Advancement from the section meet to the state meet comes as such:
Eighth grader Lexi Lamppa of Rock Ridge won the section individual title handily as she completed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 19 minutes and 10 seconds. Junior Grace McCormick of Duluth Denfeld was second in 19:57 while eighth grader Maija Lamppa of Rock Ridge was third in 20:01.
State qualifiers include all runners from Hibbing and Rock Ridge, and top six finishers Grace McCormick, Duluth Denfeld, Olya Wright, Cook County, Lizzy Harnell, Proctor, Della Bettendorf, Proctor, Autumn Smith, Cook County, and Elise Cawcutt, Cloquet.
Sophomore Whitney Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was 19th in 21:10. She was followed by teammates sophomore Ella Karkela, 34th in 21:57, sophomore Emily Walters, 37th in 22:18, sophomore Claire Louis, 45th in 22:48, sophomore Ellen Sween, 51st in 23:08, eighth grader Brooklyn Noble, 58th in 24:00, and sophomore Ella Downing, 64th in 24:53.
