GRAND RAPIDS — Following are start dates and times for Grand Rapids High School winter athletic practices for the 2020-2021 season.

Students are required to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice. Students are required to have a physical every three (3) years starting in seventh grade. The physical must be on Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) form (no Well Child Physicals).

Participation fees for sports are $130 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $100 per sport for students in grades 7-8. Activity forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school Web site at www.isd318.org >Schools> GRHS >Activities>.

Coaches will provide calendars for the season at the first practice. All paperwork, fees paid and physical must be completed before the first day of practice.

Following are first day of practices for those in grades 9-12:

High School:

Girls Hockey: Monday, Nov. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m., IRA Civic Center.

Boys Hockey: Monday, Nov. 23, 3:30-6 p.m., IRA Civic Center.

Nordic Ski (7-12): Monday, Nov. 30, 3-5:15 p.m., Mt. Itasca.

Girls Basketball (9-12): Monday, Dec. 7, TBD, GRHS Gym

Boys Basketball (9-12): Monday, Nov. 23, 6-8 p.m., GRHS Gym

Wrestling (9-12): Monday, Nov. 30, 3:30-6 p.m., GRHS Wrestling Room

Boys Swim/Dive (9-12): Monday, Nov. 30, 3:30-6 p.m., middle school pool

Middle School

Boys and Girls Basketball (7-8): Monday, Dec. 7k 3:30-5 p.m., RJEMS gyms.

Wrestling (7-8): Monday, Nov. 30, 3:30-6 p.m., RJEMS Multi-Purpose Room.

Boys Swim/Dive: Monday, Nov. 30, 4:30-6 p.m., middle school pool.

Online registration is open. Go to the GRHS Activities Home Page, sports online registration. If paying with check/cash or if requesting a waiver, come to the Activities Office.

