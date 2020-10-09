DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team made Bekah Morris’ debut as head coach of the Thunderhawks a good one as it swept Duluth Denfeld in three straight games Thursday night in Duluth.
Grand Rapids was never in trouble in the match as it outscored the Hunters 75-40 in the three games. The Thunderhawks won the first two games by the identical scores of 25-16 and then really put things together in dumping Denfeld 25-8 in the third game.
“The girls played well and it was really awesome to see,” said Morris. “We served pretty tough and I think we played with great energy. We played smart as well; we knew when to hit the ball hard and when to place the ball well which is amazing to see for such a young team.
“They didn’t get down on themselves when there was miscommunication or errors. They kept focusing on the next point and I think that was huge.”
Morris said Grand Rapids’ serve receive was good along with the fact that the team played scrappy defense.
“They had fun and that is my biggest goal is for them to have fun and play volleyball,” Morris explained. “The winning is nice to come with that.”
Senior Claire Walsh was 14-for-14 in serving while also slamming down 11 kills and recording 10 digs. Senior Jenny Bowman also had a big match as she was 16-for-16 in serving with four ace serves, and she had five kills, one block and two digs. Lindsey Racine had 10 digs and five set assists and Eva Salmela had 11 digs. Kyra Giffen finished with one bock and four digs and Kamryn Kleinfelter had four digs. Kate Jamtgaard had six kills and one block.
Grand Rapids had its home opener against Cloquet on Saturday and will remain home on Monday for a 7 p.m. match against Deer River. It is on the road Tuesday for a match against Duluth Marshall.
“I think we need to get things a little bit more quick and clean and make sure that we are still playing disciplined in our base defense,” Morris said. “We want to continue to do things well and build upon that.”
