GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team made its home opener an impressive one on Saturday as it overwhelmed the Cloquet Lumberjacks in action in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Then on Monday against Deer River, the Thunderhawks continued their find play with a victory over the Warriors.
The Thunderhawks won 3-0, 25-13, 24-14, 25-18 over the Lumberjacks and against Deer River Grand Rapids came out victorious with a 3-0, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 win.
With the two wins, Grand Rapids is now 3-0 for the season.
Following are results of the two matches:
Grand Rapids 3
Cloquet 0
The Thunderhawks rolled over Cloquet 3-0 on Saturday.
Claire Walsh had 11 kills and nine digs for Grand Rapids while Jenny Bowman had eight kills, three digs and three blocks. Kate Jamtgaard recorded five kills and three blocks while setter Lexi Lindgren finished with 23 set assists, eight digs and one block. Eva Salmela had eight digs while Kyra Giffin finished with six digs. Kamryn Kleinfelter had four digs while Lindsey Racine recorded 14 digs.
Grand Rapids 3
Deer River 0
Grand Rapids continued its fine play with a 3-0 win over Deer River on Monday.
Jenny Bowman had 10 kills, two digs and three blocks for the Thunderhawks while Claire Walsh finished with seven kills, three ace serves and 13 digs. Kate Jamtgaard had five kills and one dig and Eva Salmela recorded four kills, two ace serves and seven digs. Lexi Lindgren finished with 29 set assists, three kills, two ace serves, four digs and one block and Kyra Giffin had one kill and two digs. Lindsey Racine recorded 11 digs and four ace serves, Kamryn Kleinfelter had one dig and one block and Josie Hanttula had one dig.
