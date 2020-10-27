PARK RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team successfully defended its section championship Saturday in winning the Section 8A Girls Swimming and Diving Championship in action at Park Rapids.
Grand Rapids finished with 535 points to easily take the championship. Detroit Lakes was a distant second with 364 points while Park Rapids was third with 360.
“It was really balancing out our top swimmers and then building around those swimmers, and then it was our relays,” said Grand Rapids coach Melissa Rauzi. “Every single event was pretty solid.”
Taking first place finishes in the section and earning state berths for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Alyssa Jackson (1:53.34); Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (55.15 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren and Rauzi (1:41.34); Verke in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.13); and the 400 yard freestyle relay made up of Krueger-Barth, Petersen, Viren and Rauzi (3:42.22).
Finishing second for the Thunderhawks and making it to state were Elsa Viren in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.99) and 50-yard freestyle (25.22 seconds) Addie Albrecht in diving (395.60 points); and Rowan Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.33).
Placing third for Grand Rapids were Hannah Rauzi in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.62); Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.82); Jaci Fothergill in diving (374.65 points) which earned her a state berth; and Emma Hernesman in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.40).
The team still remains young as it loses one state qualifying senior and some other seniors who finished in the top 10 in the section meet.
“Going forward next year, we have some kids coming up plus what we had this year which is great,” Rauzi said. “I think the success is a combination of consistent coaching and very determined, hard-working, driven individuals that refuse to quit.”
Rauzi agreed that the pandemic almost cancelled the swim season entirely. So, she said it was good to get as much competition as the team did. There is no state tournament so state qualifiers also see their season coming to an end.
“We had a lot of competition within our own team to swim against. We swam against some top swimmers throughout the season,” Rauzi said. “This is one close-knit group of individuals. They are very secure about each other, they respect each other, they compete with each other on a very sportsmanlike manner and there is a lot of camaraderie.
“Even though we had to social distance, wear our masks, not hug and not fist bump, they still found ways to bond and connect with one another. I think that definitely helped us.”
Section 8A Championships
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 535; 2. Detroit Lakes 364; 3. Park Rapids 360; 4. Fergus Falls 231; 5. Bemidji 230.5; 6. Thief River Falls 125.5; 7. Perham/New York Mills 119; 8. Fosston-Bagley 85; 9. Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush 73; Crookston 62.
1-meter diving: 1. Mady Schmidt, Bem, 410.85; 2. Addie Albrecht, GR, 395.60; 3. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 374.65; 5. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 312.10; 6. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 305.20.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson), 1:53.34; 2. Fergus Falls, 1:57.95; 3. Park Rapids 1:59.54 .
200-yard freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Peterson, DL, 1:58.88; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 1:58.99; 3. Hanna Rauzi, GR, 2:02.62; 7. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:10.56; 14. Ada Jackson, GR, 2:14.51.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Emilie Carlson, FF, 2:18.01; 2. Aleah Voigt, PR, 2:19.91; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:20.82; 5. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:23.40; 7. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:25.58; 14. Selah Smith, GR, 2:33.49; .
50-yard freestyle: 1. Ellie Ulvin, PR, 25.02; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 25.22; 3. Evan Westrum, DL, 25.39; 4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 25.83; 8. Allison Fox, GR, 26.82; 23. Claire Dingmann, GR, 29.14.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Evan Westrum, DL, 1:01.14; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:01.33; 3. Emilie Carlson, FF, 1:01.39; 4. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:02.93; 8. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:08.45; 11. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:11.27.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 55.15; 2. Ellie Ulvin, PR, 55.24; 3. Faith Hamm, DL, 55.64; 4. Sophia Verke, GR, 56.96; 6. Allison Fox, GR, 59.06; 14. Selah Smith, GR, 1:00.51.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Peterson, DL, 5:29.34; 2. Emma Vrieze, PR, 5:39.68; 3. Sophia Jones, Bem, 5:40.92; 4. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:48,90; 9. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:01.26; 13. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:11.69.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi), 1:41.34; 2. Detroit Lakes, 1:41.52; 3. Park Rapids, 1:42.65.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, 1:02.13; 2. Aleah Voigt, PR, 1:04.76; 3. Emma Koeckeritz, FF, 1:06.68; 6. Jordyn Colter,GR, 1:08.49; 10. Jerzie Colter, GR, 1:09.53; 12. Kira Johnson, GR, 1:10.82.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Madi Gerdes, DL, 1:08.63; 2. Lexi Gerdes, DL, 1:11.49; 3. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:12.40; 5. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:14.42; 8. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 1:16.69; 12. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:17.89.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Hannah Rauzi), 3:42.22; 2. Detroit Lakes,3:47.26; 3. Park Rapids, 3:48.61.
