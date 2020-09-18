GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were in action Thursday.
The boys team traveled to Two Harbors and it had its way with the Agates in a 7-0 thrashing.
The Thunderhawk girls team played host to Duluth Marshall at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids with the Hilltoppers coming out on top by a 2-0 margin.
Following are results of the two games:
Girls
Duluth Marshall 2
Grand Rapids 0
The Thunderhawks girls team faced an experienced Duluth Marshall squad and fell by a 2-0 score.
Duluth Marshall scored both of its goals in the first half as eighth grader Nina Thorson found the back of the net twice for the Hilltoppers.
There was no scoring in the second half as Duluth Marshall took the victory.
Natalie Welinski had four stops in recording the shutout in the nets for the Hilltoppers. Makenzie Cole stopped 16 shots for Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 3-2 for the season.
Boys
Grand Rapids 7
Two Harbors 0
Grand Rapids scored often in a 7-0 win over the Agates of Two Harbors.
The Thunderhawks led 4-0 after the first half to put the game away. Ian Andersen scored the first goal on a feed by Nic Langlois five minutes into the game, and Langlois then found the back of the net with Ian Salmela assisting for the second goal. Cam Fox made it 3-0 on an assist from Salmela, and Langlois notched his second goal of the half on an assist from Andersen for the last goal of the half.
The Thunderhawks added three more goals in the second half for the 7-0 final. Ricco Rolle scored the first goal on a feed from Grant Chandler, and Chandler then scored on a penalty kick. The final Grand Rapids goal came when Andersen tallied on an assist from Risto Borgman.
Chris Pederson and Will Stanley combined to record the shutout in goal for Grand Rapids. Stanley stopped two Agate penalty kicks during his time in the net.
