(Ed. note: This story was published in the Nov. 28, 2001 edition of the Herald-Review.)
GRAND RAPIDS — Senior Rachel Gordon capped off a fine career as a swimmer at Grand Rapids High School last week by becoming the school’s first state champion swimmer as she won the 100-yard backstroke at the Minnesota Class A Swimming and Diving Meet at the Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Gordon set the Class A state record in the 100-yard backstroke in the preliminaries at the state meet with a time of 58.83 seconds. She swam just a tad slower in the finals as she led from start to finish to take the state championship.
In addition, Gordon placed third in the 100-yard freestyle and anchored the 200-yard medley relay which finished fourth, and the 200-yard freestyle relay that finished sixth.
“The state championship feels great,” Gordon said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more to end a great senior year. I am just thankful for everything I have done to prepare myself for this.
“I pushed myself harder and harder every single year. I have always wanted to be a state champion my whole life. I guess it has always been in the back of my mind and it came into play this year.”
Gordon said she became very emotional when Grand Rapids coach Jerry Casey told her that not only was she the school’s first state champion, but that she also was the first state champion he has coached in 20 years in the business.
“It feels great to be the school’s first state champion,” Gordon, the daughter of Mike and Diane Gordon, said. “Mr. Casey has been my coach since the seventh grade and he has been a wonderful inspiration. When he told me at state that I was his first state champion, I started crying. It was just a thing to happen to me and I just thank him for all the opportunities he has given me from the seventh grade on.”
Said Casey about Gordon being the first state champion he has coached, “It feels great. It is something that I think a coach would always like to get under his belt. You are happy for the kids. It is nice to be able to coach somebody like that, but when you have someone of Rachel’s quality, you just want to see them accomplish what they set out to do. I am happy for her, I really am.”
Gordon entered the state meet with the No. 1 seed in the backstroke and she didn’t disappoint in the preliminaries. She put everything together to break the state record in the event.
“Getting the state record was great,” Gordon said. “I can remember pulling myself up on the backstroke start and my whole body was shaking and I was so nervous. But I went in the water and nailed all my turns except the last one. I was kind of disappointed and I looked up and saw the time. There was definitely no disappointment and it was a shock. I screamed and my teammates hugged me and it was just a great experience.”
Gordon said she had confidence in the state finals, and there was no doubt in her mind that she would be the state champ.
“I wasn’t nervous or shaking before the finals,” Gordon, who was a member of the Thunderhawk varsity swimming team for six years, said. “It was kind of weird. My third turn got messed up and I swallowed water and that wasn’t very good. Otherwise the race went perfectly fine. There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that I wasn’t going to win. I was very confident throughout the race. Everyone said it was really close, but it was never close in my mind.”
Casey feels there were a number of reasons why Gordon is a state champion swimmer, including help from teammates and the fact that she is such a great athlete and competitor.
“I think Rachel’s biggest attributes have been (teammates and fellow seniors) Kelly Rothstein and Jaime Christmas,” Casey said. “They have been pushing her daily in the pool, as well as Rachel has been pushing them.
“Second, Rachel is a great athlete. She is a competitor. She sets her goals and she works real hard to get them. She has done everything from lifting weights to going to the Cities in the summer and swimming in camps. She gives 100 percent every length that she swims in practice. She also listens to coaching and tries what she is asked to do. Those things are what made her a state champion.”
Gordon agreed that Rothstein and Christmas roles in her push for the state championship. “We call ourselves ‘The Three Survivors.’ We have been through it all together, all the hard practices, all the mornings, all the yards. It is just great to have such good friends as them.”
As for the future, Gordon said she is leaning toward swimming for the University of Minnesota, which has offered some financial aid next year.
