GRAND RAPIDS — The finalists for the 2021 Mr. Hockey and the Frank Brimsek awards were announced recently.
Senior defenseman Jack Peart of Grand Rapids High School has been named as a Finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award. The Mr. Hockey Award, founded in 1985, is presented to the state’s most outstanding high school senior hockey player. The Frank Brimsek Award honors the state’s top senior goaltender.
The 10 Mr. Hockey finalists:
Carter Batchelder, forward, Eden Prairie
Cam Boche, forward, Lakeville South
Jackson Hallum, forward, St. Thomas Academy
Kyle Kukkonen, forward, Maple Grove
Luke Levandowski, forward, Rosemount
Luke Mittelstadt, defenseman, Eden Prairie
Henry Nelson, defenseman, Maple Grove
Joey Palodichuk, defenseman, Hill-Murray
Jack Peart, defenseman, Grand Rapids
Joey Pierce, defenseman, Hermantown
The three Frank Brimsek finalists:
Aksel Reid, Blake
Alex Timmons, Gentry Academy
Jack Wieneke, Maple Grove
The recipients are selected by a group of National Hockey League scouts, Junior scouts, coaches and media members. Both awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.
The 37th Annual Mr. Hockey Award Banquet, sponsored by the Minnesota Wild, begins at 4 p.m. on April 5.
Only award presenters, finalists and their family and coaches will be present at the Tria Rink in St. Paul for the event. The public is encourage to attend via Zoom and can click this link to join.
Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners include Blake Biondi (2020) Bryce Brodzinski (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017) and Riley Tufte (2016).
Previous Frank Brimsek winners include Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner (2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017) and Nick Althaus (2016).
