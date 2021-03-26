p

Jack Peart

GRAND RAPIDS — The finalists for the 2021 Mr. Hockey and the Frank Brimsek awards were announced recently.

Senior defenseman Jack Peart of Grand Rapids High School has been named as a Finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award. The Mr. Hockey Award, founded in 1985, is presented to the state’s most outstanding high school senior hockey player. The Frank Brimsek Award honors the state’s top senior goaltender.

The 10 Mr. Hockey finalists:

Carter Batchelder, forward, Eden Prairie

Cam Boche, forward, Lakeville South

Jackson Hallum, forward, St. Thomas Academy

Kyle Kukkonen, forward, Maple Grove

Luke Levandowski, forward, Rosemount

Luke Mittelstadt, defenseman, Eden Prairie

Henry Nelson, defenseman, Maple Grove

Joey Palodichuk, defenseman, Hill-Murray

Jack Peart, defenseman, Grand Rapids

Joey Pierce, defenseman, Hermantown

The three Frank Brimsek finalists:

Aksel Reid, Blake

Alex Timmons, Gentry Academy

Jack Wieneke, Maple Grove

The recipients are selected by a group of National Hockey League scouts, Junior scouts, coaches and media members. Both awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

The 37th Annual Mr. Hockey Award Banquet, sponsored by the Minnesota Wild, begins at 4 p.m. on April 5.

Only award presenters, finalists and their family and coaches will be present at the Tria Rink in St. Paul for the event. The public is encourage to attend via Zoom and can click this link to join.

Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners include Blake Biondi (2020) Bryce Brodzinski (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017) and Riley Tufte (2016).

Previous Frank Brimsek winners include Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner (2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017) and Nick Althaus (2016).

