Herald-Review
Staff Report
GRAND RAPIDS — Spring sports practices will soon start at Grand Rapids High School.
Following is information concerning spring sports:
Softball: March 29, V, JV, RJEMS, 5-7:30 p.m.
Track girls and boys: March 29, V, JV, GRHS-track, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Baseball: March 22, V, JV, RJEMS gyms, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Girls golf: March 29, V, GRHS loft, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf: March 29, GRHS loft, 3:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: March 29, V, JV, RJEMS Tennis Courts, 3:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse: April 5, V, JV, Conifer, 4-6 p.m.
Boys lacrosse: April 5, V, JV, Portage Park, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Middle School
MS softball: April 6, (7-8), RJEMS Gym, 3:30 p.m.
MS baseball: April 6, (7-8), RJEMS Gym, 3:30 p.m.
MS boys tennis: April 6, (7-8) MS Tennis Courts, 3:30 p.m.
MS boys & girls track: April 6, (7-8), GRHS Track, 3:30 p.m.
MS boys & girls golf: April 9, (7-8)m RJEMS Commons, 3:30 p.m.
Must be registered by online sports registration found on the Grand Rapids High School Activities Page, or at the Activities Office prior to the first day of practice.
Paperwork need to be filled out just once during a school year.
All students must have an updated qualifying MSHSL sports physical every three years.
Coaches will furnish practice schedules at the first practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.