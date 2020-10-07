GRAND RAPIDS — A fast and experienced Grand Rapids High School football team will open the season at home on Friday night when it takes on the Duluth East Greyhounds in a 7 p.m. contest.
The Thunderhawks lost just three starters from last year’s team and returns a boatload of experienced players this season which has Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn smiling.
“We are down two offensive starters and one defensive starter to graduation,” said Spahn. “People talk about balance in football and it is typically run/pass but I am more of the mind set that balance is how many guys can touch the ball and make a difference. So we try to get everybody involved and do our traditional stuff, and then expand on it a little bit.
“These guys have been itching to get started and they have worked so incredibly hard in the off-season that I think we can do a lot of different things. We just have to make sure that we focus on everything we can.”
When asked what he thinks will be important in getting a victory over Duluth East, Spahn explained, “We have to handle the football, we have to execute, and then block and tackle, all those fun things. I think a lot of it is going to be who can sustain – as coach Tommy D. (Drazenovich) would say – the juice. Everybody is going to be excited playing and we have to be able to maintain that throughout the game.”
Some of the key players for Grand Rapids include quarterback Trent Johnson who completed 37 of 79 passes for 624 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions last season. He also rushed for 310 yards, averaging 6.46 yards per carry, and he scored seven touchdowns.
In the backfield will be Caden Hofstad who averaged an unbelievable 10.47 yards per carry in rushing for 649 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He caught 10 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown while also returning three kicks for touchdowns.
John Bonner averaged 8.23 yards per carry in rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns and he also caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Other key returning starters on offense are center Noah Schmoll, guard Kale Florek, guard Nic Dunnell, tackle Nate Roberts and tackle J.D. Weston.
Returning on defense for the Thunderhawks will be Andy Thomsen, Dane Kennedy, Bonner, Grant Giffen, Schmoll and Karter Olson.
With the new turf on Noble Hall Field, Spahn said his fast squad should be able to dazzle.
“I think the players are looking forward to playing on that consistent surface. It is going to be huge,” said Spahn. “It certainly helps to have the surface especially now going into the rain, wind and snow, the turf will be consistent.”
Spahn said not much is known about Duluth East other than the fact that it lost a lot of players from last year’s team to graduation.
“Duluth East always is going to have some athletes,” Spahn said. “They will have some big boys up front and a couple of kids that can run so we will have to be ready for them. But we don’t have any scrimmage film or anything like that.”
