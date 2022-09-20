GRAND RAPIDS — In a battle two unbeaten teams, the Grand Rapids High School used the ground game to grind past the Cloquet Lumberjacks 27-14 in high school football action Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

“You want to put away games like that, and we need to figure out the part of how to finish games,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “I think we are getting there. We still have to protect the ball a little better and play a little more downhill defensively, but we took a step forward on Friday.”

