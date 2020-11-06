GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls diving team boasts the strongest team in the state in Class A, according to Thunderhawks coach Sheri Schrock
Each swim team can take four divers to sections. Grand Rapids’ Addie Albrecht earned second, Jaci Fothergill third, Kenzie Mustar fifth, and Kenzie Hebeisen sixth at the 2020 Section 8A Championships. All four divers made podium and Schrock said, “I am proud of my girls diving well when it counts – at our hardest competition and biggest meet of the season. We had to leave Ella Albrecht, one of our strongest divers, home. If Ella had dived at sections, she would have made podium too.”
Schrock said, “This year Addie and Jaci were in a league of their own. They each perform a college worthy list of dives.” Juniors Addie Albrecht and Fothergill each earned state berths by placing in the top four at sections.
Comparing points from all the sections, Albrecht had the fourth highest point total in the state and Fothergill 10th.
Albrecht’s outstanding fourth place finish earned her All-State Honors. She upped her game this year and increased the difficulty of almost all of her dives, including forward 1 1/2 somersaults with two twists, forward 2 1/2 somersaults , back 1 1/2 somersaults pike, inward 1 1/2 somersaults pike, and reverse 1 1/2 somersaults with 1/2 twist. Albrecht said, “I’m so proud of this year and how all my teammates did. I couldn’t have gone any better and I can’t wait to get back in the pool next year!”
Schrock said, “The list of difficult dives that Addie learned this year should make her one of the top recruits in the country next year.”
Fothergill also increased her difficulty by learning back 1 1/2 somersaults with 1 1/2 twists and forward 2 1/2 somersaults. Fothergill said, “It’s not about winning, it’s just about having fun and being open-minded to get better every day. I also couldn’t ask for a better team or coach. I would not be where I am today without them. I can’t wait to see what my senior year brings me!”
Schrock says Mustar is a fierce competitor who can score when it counts. Mustar said, “I am so proud of our team and all that we have accomplished this year. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”
Hebeisen is powerful and performed an inward double somersault this season, becoming the first Grand Rapids diver to perform this dive. Hebeisen said, “I’ve always loved inwards but when Sheri first put out the idea of an inward double I thought she was absolutely crazy! I’m so proud of my team and how far all of us got this season! Even with a shortened season we made huge improvements. It’s kind of of crazy to think about how good of a team we have!”
Ella Albrecht –eighth grade – is the youngest member of the squad. Schrock says Ella is as talented as the older girls and her future is bright. Ella said, “This year was so fun and I’m very exited for more years to come and improve!”
Coach Schrock said, “I look forward to every workout with these girls. They work hard every day and are fun to coach. Three mornings a week we dive at 6 a.m. I think they would come even earlier, but the pool doesn’t open until 6!”
Schrock says, “The water and the air in the pool are cold, and the divers would freeze, but just about every practice Glen Heitland, custodial engineer at the middle school, fills up a big garbage can with hot water for the girls to dip their chamois or towel in between dives. That saves us!”
Schrock says she is blessed to work with head coach Melissa Rauzi and assistant coach Christa Berg who advocate for the divers.
Schrock says she is blessed with talented girls. “Every one of my girls walks in the door knowing how to stretch. I must thank Andrea (Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy) for sharing her gymnasts with me. When the last thing judges see are stretched legs and pointed toes, scores are going to be high.”
