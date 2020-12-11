GRAND RAPIDS — It was announced Thursday that long-time Grand Rapids High School boys basketball coach Dan Elhard has resigned his position.

According to Anne Campbell, Grand Rapids High School activities director, Elhard was involved in the program for decades.

“Dan has worked with our basketball program for over 30 years, 18 as a head coach,” said Campbell. “He will stay around, helping the incoming coach hit the ground running and working with my office for administrative needs.

“Thank you coach Elhard for your many years of service and the positive impact you have had on 1000+-plus kids in Grand Rapids during your tenure.”

