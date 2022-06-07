GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team is one win away from defending its Section 7AAA championship and another trip to the state tournament.
The Thunderhawks, 15-6 on the season and winners of their last three games, will play Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the section championship game of the double-elimination tournament at Hermantown. Should Grand Rapids win that game, it will advance to the state tournament. If the Thunderhawks lose the first game on Wednesday, another game will be conducted to determine the section champion.
Chisago Lakes played Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday with the winner playing Hermantown for the right to advance to the championship game versus Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said his team needs to come in ready to play from the start and not be complacent because it is the undefeated team in the tournament.
“We have to stay focused and not take anything for granted and try to finish it in that first game so we don’t have anything to worry about,” Kinnunen said. “I would guess Myles Gunderson will get the nod on the hill for us if I were a betting man.”
Kinnunen said most of the Thunderhawk players have big-game experience which should help moving forward.
“We have a bunch of guys that are tournament-tested and who have been in high-pressure situations,” Kinnunen explained. “That’s what we groom them for, this section tournament and the state tournament during the high school season. That’s why we work so hard in the summer.
“We have a lot of kids who have been there and done that. Hopefully they don’t take it for granted and they come focused and energized and we can get it done on Wednesday morning in game one.”
The Thunderhawks have had an inconsistent season as they look like a state tournament teams most of the time, but they have had games where they have lost due to making mistakes.
“We have to be consistent, and pitch and play defense,” the manager said. “The runs will come; the bats have warmed up as the weather has gotten warmer. The team batting average has shot way up now. The more reps they get, the better they look at the plate.”
Following are results of games:
Grand Rapids 12
Chisago Lakes 3
The Thunderhawks, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, defeated No. 4 seed Chisago Lakes 12-3 on June 2, at home.
Myles Gunderson was the winning pitcher for Grand Rapids as he pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs while allowing six hits. He struck out five, walked two and hit two batters.
Nolan Svatos hurled the seventh inning for the Thunderhawks and allowed no base runners while fanning one.
Ben Keske had a big game on his birthday for Grand Rapids as he had four hits, scored three runs and stole two bases while Svatos had two hits, scored three runs and drove in another. Garett Drotts added a two-run single.
CL 200 100 0 — 3 6 4
GR 262 011 x — 12 12 1
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W), Nolan Svatos (7th).
Grand Rapids 14
Hermantown 1
Grand Rapids advanced in the tournament as it pounded Hermantown 14-1 in five innings on June 4, in Grand Rapids.
Easton Sjostrand started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and picked up the win. He pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run while walking one and striking out three.
Nolan Svatos pitched the fifth inning and allowed no base runners while striking out one.
Ben Keske had two hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in one for Grand Rapids. Nolan Svatos had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two more. Kyle Henke had a triple and three RBIs, Klaus Jones had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one, and Myles Gunderson added a two-run double.
H 100 00 — 1 3 3
GR 2 10 2 0x — 14 12 0
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W), Nolan Svatos (5th); 2B-Ben Keske, Nolan Svatos, Myles Gunderson; 3B-Kyle Henke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.