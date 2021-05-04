GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team won one of three games in action during the weekend.
The Thunderhawks pounded Proctor in a road game on Friday by an 11-0 score. They then traveled to the Twin Cities for a pair of games Saturday in Minnetonka against Minnetonka and Totino-Grace. Grand Rapids had trouble scoring runs in the two games as it fell to Minnetonka by a 5-2 margin and then it lost to Totino-Grace by a 2-0 score later in the day.
Following are results of the games:
GR 11
Proctor 0
PROCTOR — The Thunderhawks pounded Proctor 11-0 in six innings in action Friday at Proctor.
Junior Andy Linder hurled a one-hitter on the mound for Grand Rapids, allowing the only hit in the sixth inning. He walked five and struck out two.
Grand Rapids scored five runs in the first inning and added another in the third to lead 6-0. The Thunderhawks scored two runs in the fourth inning and added three more in the sixth.
Linder was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and a RBI while Garett Drotts had two hits with a double and drove in three runs.
“We pitched and played defense and they go hand-in-hand; when you pitch well you usually play defense because you are awake and have to be alert because your pitcher is throwing strikes,” said Thunderhawks manager Bill Kinnunen. “We also hit the ball. We got some key hits which we haven’t done in the first few games this year. We had guys on base and we drove them in this time.”
GR 501 203 — 11 8 0
P 000 000 — 0 1 4
Grand Rapids: Andy Linder (W).
Minnetonka 5
GR 2
MINNETONKA — Grand Rapids pitcher Myles Gunderson was sailing along in the first game on Saturday against Minnetonka, recording a no-hitter through five innings as the Thunderhawks led 1-0.
Grand Rapids scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to lead 1-0 as a hitter reached on an error, and he eventually scored on another Minnetonka error. Thus, the Thunderhawks led 1-0 despite the fact there was not a hit in the game from either team.
However, Minnetonka finally got to Gunderson ad it scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead 3-1. The Thunderhawks scored a single run in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 3-2, but Minnetonka added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to give itself some breathing room.
Gunderson pitched all six innings for the Thunderhawks and allowed five runs – all of which were earned – while allowing six hits. He walked one and struck out six.
“Myles got a little tired and he didn’t hit spots like he did in the first four innings,” said Kinnunen. “The umpire stopped the game twice and asked to see the baseball because his ball was tailing so much. It was unbelievable.”
Kyle Henke and Ben Keske recorded the Grand Rapids hits in the game.
GR 000 101 0 — 2 2 1
M 000 032 x — 5 6 3
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (L).
Totino-Grace 2
GR 0
MINNETONKA — Grand Rapids could not wake up the bats as it fell to Totino-Grace 2-0 in its second game on Saturday in Minnetonka.
Totino-Grace would score the only run it needed in the first inning and it added another run in the third for all the scoring in the contest.
Kyle Henke was the tough-luck loser on the mound for Grand Rapids. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs – only one of which was earned – and gave up five hits. He walked just one and fanned three.
Dan Wohlers pitched the sixth inning and did not allow a run while giving up one hit.
Getting Grand Rapids’ hits were Wohlers who had two hits and a stolen base, and Andy Linder had the other hit.
GR 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
TG 101 000 x — 2 6 1
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (L).
Grand Rapids is now 2-5 for season and is next in action on Thursday when it travels to Hermantown to play the Hawks. On Friday, the Thunderhawks will be on the road in Hibbing for a 4 p.m. game. They then return home for a game at noon Saturday at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks then will play a doubleheader on Monday, May 10, in Bemidji against the state-ranked Lumberjacks.
“We saw some good pitching on Saturday and we didn’t get hits like we needed to,” Kinnunen explained. “That’s why we play the bigger schools, so we can see the good pitching and get ready for the playoffs. Everything we are going to see after this past weekend is going to be downhill until we get to Bemidji on Monday. They are rated third in last week’s poll and they are 8-0 at this point.
“But we threw very well; all three games during the weekend were well-pitched ball games so I am happy with that. We played defense well in two of the three and we just need to wake the bats up. Hopefully that will start this week.”
