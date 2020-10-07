GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team put it all together as it defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-1 in the opening round of the section girls tennis tournament last week.
The Lightning swept all four singles matches and won two of the three doubles matches to take the victory.
GRG will now play Duluth East on Thursday at the Longview Courts in Duluth in the next round of the tournament. The match starts at 3:30 p.m.
“It went great,” said GRG coach Jen Dulong. “They played CEC much harder than they did previously in the year. Of course, we are hoping to get past Duluth East on Thursday.”
The Lightning swept all four singles matches as Eva Kangas, Claire Vekich, Emily Hill and Abby Gustason all took wins.
The GRG first doubles team of Jordan Troumbly/Taryn Hamling and the third doubles team of Hailey LaFrenier/Molly Pierce also were victorious.
CEC’s lone point came in second doubles where Carlee Maslanski/Jayden Karppinen downed GRG’s Caroline Ahcan/Hannah LaFrenier.
GRG 6, CEC 1
First Singles: Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Marina Dostal, CEC, 6-0, 6-0
Second Singles: Claire Vekich, GRG, def. Winnie Benjamin-Hall, CEC, 6-1,6-2
Third Singles: Emily Hill, GRG, def. Addie Loeb, CEC, 7-5, 6-2
Fourth Singles: Abby Gustason, GRG, def. Lydia Stone, CEC, 6-7 (3-7),6-2, 7-6 (10-4)
First Doubles: Jordan Troumbly/Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Kyle McKeon/Brynn Martin, CEC, 6-2, 6-3
Second Doubles: Carlee Maslanski/Jayden Karppinen, CEC, def. Caroline Ahcan/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-4,6-4
Third Doubles: Hailey LaFrenier/Molly Pierce, GRG, def. Camden Pollard/Bella Harriman, CEC, 6-3, 6-4
