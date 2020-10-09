DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) tennis team saw its season come to an end on Thursday as it lost to a strong Duluth East team 5-2 in section play.
Emily Hill of the Lightning picked up one of the GRG points as she beat Isla Pepelnjak of the Greyhounds in the fourth singles match.
The other GRG point came at first doubles where the duo of Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling defeated Ally Johnson and Elley Graysmark of Duluth East.
Duluth East’s Aili Hietala downed Eva Kangas in the first singles match while Cursta Dimberio defeated the Thunderhawks’ Jordan Troumbly in the second singles match. In third singles, Natalie Goetzman of Duluth East was victorious over Claire Vekich.
In doubles play, the Greyhounds’ second doubles team of Taran Dimberio and Gweneth Moe defeated Caroline Ahcan and Hannah LaFrenier. In third doubles, Ella Johnson and Sylvie Markham downed GRG’s Abby Gustason and Hailey LaFrenier.
DE 5, GRG 2
First Singles: Aili Hietala, DE, def. Eva Kangas, GRG, 6-0, 6-0
Second Singles: Cursta Dimberio, DE, def. Jordan Troumbly, GRG, 6-2,6-4
Third Singles: Natalie Goetzman, DE, def. Claire Vekich, GRG, 6-0, 6-3
Fourth Singles: Emily Hill, GRG, def. Isla Pepelnjak, DE, 3-6, 6-3 (third set score not available)
First Doubles: Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Ally Johnson/Elley Graysmark, DE, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6
Second Doubles: Taran Dimberto/Gweneth Moe, DE, def. Caroline Ahcan/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-1, 6-3
Third Doubles: Ella Johnson/Sylvie Markham, DE, def. Abby Gustason/Hailey LaFrenier, GRG, 6-1,6-2
