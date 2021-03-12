GRAND RAPIDS — With a solid 11-6 regular season record with one game remaining, the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team is readying itself for the tough section tournament which begins Tuesday.
The Lightning completed its regular season on Friday and will begin section playoff action next week.
GRG head coach Brad Hyduke said it has been an unconventional season because of the pandemic, but he said a sense of normalcy has returned to the season. The season started late – in January – and despite concerns initially, the season has gone along without a hitch.
“We have kind of settled in and the kids have learned what it takes to be responsible,” Hyduke said. “We have got past most of the unconventional things and most teams have been able to play most of their schedule. There really hasn’t been the huge disruptions that some people feared. We have gone in the direction everybody had hoped we would go.”
Seeding for the section tournament will be conducted on Saturday so Hyduke has no idea where his team will start the playoffs. He said the Lightning has the third highest QRF rating of all teams in the section and he is hoping the seeding goes along that line so GRG can host a playoff game in the first round.
“We are No. 3 in QRF rating behind Andover and Forest Lake,” said Hyduke. “But how coaches decide to vote is going to be entirely up to them. In my mind, we are No. 3 in QRF and we should be a three or four seed and at home next Tuesday, but again I don’t get to predict how coaches ultimately decide to vote.”
Andover, the defending state champion and undefeated this season, is the prohibitive favorite to win the section again this year. However, Hyduke said the other teams in the section are prime for an upset if they can play well.
“Andover has outscored its opponents 130 to 4 this year and they are the real deal,” Hyduke said. “They are playing a conference-only schedule but they are playing against some other Northwest Suburban Conference teams including Elk River who is in the section.
“Andover is the sole favorite and everyone else is playing for an upset. I think there is a lot of parity after Andover and I think any one of those teams – Forest Lake, Elk River, North Wright County and us – are in the next group of teams. I think any one of us can beat any of the other teams on a given day. Against Andover, it’s going to take an extraordinary effort, the right night and a lot of the right conditions.
“If we are in that game against Andover whether it be the semifinals or the finals, I don’t think going toe-to-toe with them would be the best strategy. I think we are going to have to do something unconventional, do something they haven’t seen before. We’ll cross that bridge if we get there.
“But Andover has proven and deserve to be the heavy favorite.”
The Lightning possesses the ability to score led by senior Claire Vekich, who has 25 goals and 50 points this season, and freshman Mercury Bischoff who has 28 goals and 49 points. In the nets, Makenzie Cole is 7-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.17 goals against average and Kenny Martinson is 4-3 with an .882 save percentage and a 2.72 goals against average.
Hyduke said he has been happy with the late response of the Lightning after a stretch in the middle of the season where it played the toughest part of its schedule. He said with the playoffs approaching, there are always those unknowns that can happen because of the pandemic.
“We had some one-goal losses against Alexandria, Brainerd and Roseau, and I thought we responded well from our loss to an undefeated Proctor-Hermantown team,” Hyduke explained. “Since then we have rolled off some wins. But one of the little wrinkles this year is how teams may be impacted by Covid or Covid-related rules that exist. But from the standpoint of enthusiasm in practice and the buy-in about understanding what we need to do to compete, you are hoping you are playing your best hockey at the end of the year and I feel good about our group.”
Hyduke said if GRG is to contend for a title, it needs to get great goaltending and play good defense.
“From a defensive standpoint, we need to get the puck wide on the wall and clear blue lines,” Hyduke said. “We need to take care of the small things that make hockey happen, and offensively be opportunistic. We are going to get chances and we need to bury those chances and get traffic to the net and get dirty goals. You put those three things together and that is the recipe for playoff success.”
