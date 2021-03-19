FOREST LAKE — The young Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team relied on its two top scorers and a hot goaltender to advance to the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament championship game with a 4-1 victory over Forest Lake Thursday at Forest Lake.
Senior Claire Vekich and eighth grader Mercury Bischoff – GRG’s top scorers – provided much of the scoring in the win over Forest Lake. Vekich, who figured in the scoring on all five Lightning goals in the quarterfinal game against Duluth, provided a goal and three assists against Forest Lake while Bischoff had a goal and an assist.
In addition, GRG goaltender Makenzie Cole turned in a solid effort, stopping 29 of the 30 shots she faced in the contest.
“It was actually a real even hockey game,” said GRG coach Brad Hyduke. “We had four section semifinal losses in a row against Forest Lake and in none of those games did we play poorly. In fact, we often outplayed them, outshot them or had grade A efforts but unfortunately came up on the wrong side.
“Thursday was kind of a 50/50 game and we took advantage of our opportunities. Obviously, your offensive leaders need to lead you and we saw that with Claire Vekich in particular with a four-point night. She dished pucks out and made great passes. And it was great to see our junior assistant captain Makenzie Cole, our goalie, have the night she did.”
Amber Elich put GRG ahead with the lone goal of the first period at the 7:10 mark. The Lightning added two more unanswered goals in the middle period – by Bischoff and Grace Sevigny – to lead 3-0 after two periods.
Emma Brust scored just 3:48 into the third period for Forest Lake to cut into the GRG lead, but Vekich scored a shorthanded goal with 3:37 remaining to ice the win.
While Cole had 29 saves for GRG, Adrian Haley had 16 saves for Forest Lake.
GRG now faces undefeated Andover, the defending state champion and the state’s top-ranked team, in the finals. Hyduke said the Lightning will need to be opportunistic and do a few things to give Andover a look they haven’t seen before.
“We need our best players to play their best and our goaltending effort needs to be as you expect it in the section finals,” Hyduke said. “We know Andover is formidable and can put the puck away but we will try to give them some different looks that hopefully frustrates them. We also need puck luck and we need to take advantage of our opportunities.”
Hyduke said the strength of Andover is its goaltending and defensive corps, with one defenseman ready to play at Colgate next season. He added that it also has three or four lines of scorers.
“For us, it is what we are going to do to help mitigate some of what Andover does and not worry about who we are matched up against,” the coach said. “In a year with so many question marks, we are 14-6 and we have won our last five games. I have to feel good about where the group is at and we are doing what every player wishes they could do, to be in that section game to go to the state tournament. Good for them because they have earned it.”
With the win, GRG is now 14-6 for the season. Forest Lake ends with a 15-4-2 mark. Andover is 19-0 entering Saturday’s championship game.
GRG 1 2 1— 4
FL 0 0 1— 1
First Period — 1. GRG, Amber Elich (Claire Vekich, Mercury Bischoff), 7:10.
Second Period — 2. GRG, Bischoff (Vekich), 7:06; 3. GRG, Grace Sevigny (Vekich, Kaisa Reed), 12:59 (pp).
Third Period — 4. FL, Emma Brust (Katie Stanius), 3:48; 5. GRG, Vekich, 13:33 (sh).
Goalie Saves — GRG, Makenzie Cole 9-13-7—29; FL, Adria Haley 5-7-4—16; Penalty minutes — GRG, 3-for-6 minutes; FL, 4-for-8 minutes.
7AA Quarterfinals
GRG 5
Duluth 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Lightning cruised to a 5-0 victory at home over Duluth on Tuesday to earn a berth in the semifinals.
The GRG offense again was led by Claire Vekich who figured in the scoring in all five goals with the hat trick and two assists. Bischoff scored a goal and added three assists.
Makenzie Cole had to stop just 14 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for the Lightning.
Sophie Mitchell had 18 saves for Duluth.
With the loss, Duluth finishes its season with a 5-14 record.
D 0 0 0— 0
GRG 3 2 0— 5
First Period — 1. GRG, Claire Vekich (Kaisa Reed, Mercury Bischoff), 6:09 (pp); 2. GRG, Kalle Reed (Vekich, Mercury Bischoff), 14:50 (pp); 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Vekich), 15:43.
Second Period — 4. GRG, Vekich (Mercury Bischoff), 10:14 (pp); 5. GRG, Vekich (Jazzy Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 12:12.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — D, Sophie Mitchell 5-6-7—18; GRG, Makenzie Cole 2-6-6—14; Penalty minutes — D, 5-for-10 minutes; GRG, 2-for-4 minutes.
