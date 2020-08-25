GRAND RAPIDS — It was a thrilling day for new Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis coach Jen Dulong in the Lightning’s opening match of the season Monday at the Grand Rapids Middle School Tennis Courts.
First, GRG opened the season in fine fashion with a 5-2 victory over Superior. The Lightning were able to record wins in three of the four singles matches and they also won two of the three doubles matches.
And secondly, the way things worked out, she was able to coach against her daughter, former GRG star Megan Dulong who is currently a tennis player at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and an assistant coach in the Superior program.
“It was a lot of fun; (Megan) had a chance to come here where we had a few pictures of the mother/daughter duo,” said proud mother Jen.
Dulong said the first match of the season for the tennis squad went well despite the fact a few student-athletes on the team missed the match.
“The rest of the girls plugged in there and they did great,” said Dulong. “We are kind of learning where the girls are going to be playing because it is new for me and it is kind of new for them to get used to a new coach. It was a lot of fun.”
Eva Kangas, the returning No. 1 player from last season, had little problem in winning the first singles match over Jillian Beville 6-1, 6-2.
Courtney Brand of the Lightning dug deep to win the second singles match as she beat Brooke Hendry of Superior in a tough match 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
In third singles, Claire Vekich – who earned All-State honors as a volleyball player last season – won the third singles match easily over Callie Holmlund 6-1,6-0. Of course, due to the pandemic volleyball has been moved to the spring.
Superior earned one of its points in the fourth singles match as Emily Asp topped Caroline Ahcan of GRG 6-2, 6-2.
Jordan Troumbly and Nicholle Ramirez won the first doubles match as they dispatched Sydney Demeyer and Maya Suckler 6-2,6-4.
The last GRG point came in second doubles where Hailey LaFrenier and Hannah LaFrenier stopped Clara Lundholm and Emma Eibon in a good match 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Superior got its final point at third doubles where the duo of Tatum William and Mollie Bossing downed Taylor Skelly and Abby Gustason of GRG 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.
GRG is next in action on Thursday, Aug. 27, then it plays host to Hibbing-Chisholm in a 10 a.m. match at the middle school tennis courts.
GRG 5, Superior 2
First Singles: Eva Kangas, GRG, def Jillian Beville, S, 6-1, 6-2
Second Singles: Courtney Brandt, GRG, def. Brooke Hendry, S, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
Third Singles: Claire Vekich, GRG, def. Callie Holmlund, S, 6-1, 6-0
Fourth Singles: Emily Asp, S, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-2, 6-2
First Doubles: Jordan Troumbly/Nicholle Ramirez, GRG, def. Sydney Demeyer/Maya Suckler, S, 6-2,6-4
Second Doubles: Hailey LaFrenier/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, def. Clara Lundholm/Emma Eibon, S, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
Third Doubles: Tatum William/Mollie Bossing, S, def. Taylor Skelly/Abby Gustason, GRG, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0
