GRAND RAPIDS — The season came to an abrupt end on Saturday for the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team after it lost to Elk River-Zimmerman (ERZ) 3-1 in the semifinals of the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
ERZ jumped out to a 3-0 advantage and then held off the Lightning to advance to the section finals where it will face undefeated Andover, the state’s top-ranked team.
After a scoreless first period, ERZ scored twice in the second period to take a 2-0 advantage into the final period. Annelie Amme-Keller scored the first goal while ERZ was shorthanded, and the second goal was notched by Maddy Christian.
Hailey Jussila scored just 1:26 into the third period to put ERZ ahead 3-0. Kalle Reed tallied with under four minutes remaining to give GRG some life, but it was unable to score for the remainder of the game as ERZ took the win.
Ashely Hess kicked out 23 shots in the nets for ERZ while Makenzie Cole had 17 saves for GRG.
“You can break down the game and why it went the way it did, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” said GRG coach Brad Hyduke. “We had some quality play on our part, particularly when we were 5-on-5 where I thought we were very good. But special teams was a deciding factor.
“And, I think we had four breakaways and four or five other point-blank chances and give credit to their captain goalie. She had a on day and was able to prevent us from scoring. You have to take advantage of your opportunities and most of our opportunities got stopped.
“We gave up a short-handed goal on a weird deflection where we kind of scored on ourself, and we were 0-for-7 on the power play. That really was the difference in the game.”
Hyduke said it was a good season for the Lightning with 18 wins and the No. 2 seed in the section tournament. He said there also were some individual accolades to include freshman Mercury Bischoff breaking the school record for goals in a season and senior goaltender Makenzie Cole setting the record for shutouts compiled in a season.
Hyduke said the GRG youth program is healthy and he added that a number of players from this year’s varsity team will return next year.
“I think we can reflect on this year and be proud of what our seniors contributed,” Hyduke said. “But there is no question that when you look up and down our lineup we are still very young and there obviously are a lot of exciting days ahead for this group.
“But right now it is about reflecting on this year and the fun we had and the contributions that were made by our seniors.”
ERZ 0 2 1 — 3
GRG 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. ERZ, Annelie Amme-Keller, 3:10 (sh); 2. ERZ, Maddy Christian, 12:21.
Third Period — 3. ERZ, Hailey Jussila (Carly Humphrey, Julia Wilson), 1:26; 4. GRG, Kalle Reed (Kylie DeBay, Mercury Bischoff), 13:21.
Goalie Saves — Ashely Hess, ERZ, 9-9-5—23; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 7-6-4—17.
Penalties — ERZ 7-for-14 minutes; GRG 2-for-4 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.