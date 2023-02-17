PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team was hoping to keep a strong Andover at bay Thursday night and give it a chance to win the game in the third period.

But as things turned out, Andover lived up to its No. 1 seed in a big way as it skated past the Lightning by an 11-1 score in the championship game of the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament at Proctor.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments