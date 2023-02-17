PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team was hoping to keep a strong Andover at bay Thursday night and give it a chance to win the game in the third period.
But as things turned out, Andover lived up to its No. 1 seed in a big way as it skated past the Lightning by an 11-1 score in the championship game of the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament at Proctor.
“Andover flexed their muscles,” said GRG head coach Brad Hyduke. “Even behind 2-0 after one, we still felt that the next goal was a big one. We were OK with what we saw. The shots were 14 to 8 and I thought we had a good period.
“After the first two goals of the second period, things sort of broke down whether it was loss of desire or being deflated. But all of a sudden we started giving them point-blank chances and some of those things and they were able to run with it. From a morale standpoint, the girls stayed up but we just weren’t executing the way we wanted.
“Andover is a team with 10 Division I players. They are just going to bury you.”
Mackenzie Jones scored 4:44 into the game to give Andover the early lead, and Isa Goettl added a goal later in the period as Andover led 2-0 after one period.
Andover put it away with four unanswered goals in the middle period to lead 6-0. Madison Brown scored three goals in the period while Ella Boerger added another.
The third period was no better for the Lightning as Andover scored two early goals to lead 8-0. Turning on the red light were Boerger and Avery Kasick.
GRG scored its lone goal to cut the lead to 8-1 as Kalle Reed scored on feeds from Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce.
Andover would go on to score three more goals in the period. Maya Engler, Ella Thoreson and Hanna Olson scored the goals.
Courtney Stagman finished with 16 saves in goal for Andover while Riley Toivonen had 32 stops for GRG.
Hyduke said it would have been preferred if the game was closer, but he said the full picture needs to be looked at in regards to the GRG hockey program.
“It was a tall mountain to climb regardless,” Hyduke said. “The girls had a great week of practice, we were excited to be there because it was such a great opportunity. The message is to use this year as a springboard and put yourself in that game and give yourself the opportunity to go to state. As a program now, we want to make sure that is our expectation every year.
“I would love to see a run for this program where we turn the tide be on the other side of those championship wins.”
With the loss, the Lightning end their season with a fine 16-12 record. Andover moves onto the state tournament with a 25-3 record.
Seniors seeing their last action for GRG include Kalle Reed, Emma Seeley, Reanna Smith, Jazzy Bischoff, Kate Beaver and Samantha Baratto.
GRG 0 0 1 — 1
A 2 4 5 — 11
First Period: 1. A, Mackenzie Jones (Ella Boerger, Isa Goettl), 4:44; 2. A, Goettl (Cailin Mumm, Madison Brown), 13:26.
Second period: 3. A, Brown (Boerger, Goettl), 0:10 (pp); 4. A. Boerger, 5:07; 5. A, Brown, 8:27; 6. A, Brown (Boerger, Courtney Little), 12:20.
Third Period: 7. A, Boerger (Goettl, Brown), 1:11; 8. A, Avery Kasick (Ella Thoreson, Amelia McQuay), 3:18; 9. GRG, Kalle Reed (Mercury Bischoff, Molly Pierce), 4:31; 10. A, Maya Engler (Hannah Christenson), 8:04; 11. A, Thoreson (Jones, McQuay), 9:07; 12. A, Hanna Olson (Mumm), 13:38 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 3-for-6 minutes; A 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 12-13-7—32; Courtney Stagman, A, 8-3-5—16.
