ANDOVER — It was a gallant try for a state berth by the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team but Andover lived up to its billing as the top team in the state by downing the Lightning 6-1 in the championship game of the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament Saturday in the Andover Community Center.
“Andover is a team that hasn’t lost since the first game of last year and that game they avenged in the state title game,” said GRG head coach Brad Hyduke. “You can see their experience and their skill level and you can understand why their goal and shot differential is what it is against other top teams,
“We liked what we did and we executed but now in retrospect I wish we would have had a chance to maybe practice some of the wrinkles that we threw in to mitigate what they do against a different opponent. We did see pieces of what we wanted to accomplish in terms of limiting their second-chance opportunities.
“But like I kind of joke – and it’s not a stretch – Andover is a college team wearing high school sweaters. They are stacked to the hilt with college-committed players and your margin of error isn’t great. But we really loved the way our girls competed and we loved the effort that they put in. For the most part we were able to execute what we wanted to do but there were a couple of things we weren’t able to do.”
Andover took the lead right from the start as Andover’s Ella Boerger scored just 21 seconds into the game. Gabby Krause scored for Andover later in the period as it led 2-0 after one period.
“Their first goal is the type of goal we try to prevent,” Hyduke said. “It was a shot from the outside which we were willing to give up but a rebound came straight out and we got caught watching the puck. Give them credit because they are known for going hard to the net and she just put back a nice rebound.
“It was a little bit of a wake-up call, and then we had a misplay on goal No. 2. So, with just those two goals alone, you already knew you had a tall mountain to climb.”
Andover scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 5-0 advantage into the locker room after two periods.
Peyton Hemp scored two goals in the period for Andover while Madelynn Jurgensen scored the other.
GRG scored its lone goal in the third period when eighth grader Mercury Bischoff scored on a feed from Amber Elich.
Hemp recorded the hat trick with a goal late in the final period.
Makenzie Cole stopped 44 shots in the nets for GRG while Courtney Stagman was forced to make just three stops for Andover.
Hyduke said it was a clean game as there wasn’t a penalty called in the contest. He said it was a good way for the team’s seniors to cap off their careers and it was a good experience for the returning players.
“Hopefully this plants a seed in the younger players and makes them hungry,” Hyduke explained.
With the loss, the Lightning finish the season with a 14-7 record.
With the win, Andover is 20-0 entering the state tournament.
Hyduke was asked if Andover is in the mix for the title as the greatest high school girls hockey team ever in the state of Minnesota and he said, “We are going to watch and see whether they can defend their state title. There have been some teams that have been really good; Minnetonka won three in a row with a lineup full of Division I players but Andover’s depth of skill and their number of players who are going on to play Division I hockey is kind of unheralded. And then the margins; even last year against Edina it was a 5-3 game for Andover but it was all Andover.
“It shows that there is a separation between Andover and the rest of the state. I guess history will tell but right now they are streaking at that type of level where they are really hard to play against and they make it a difficult scenario for other top teams. We are talking about teams that qualified for the state tournament that lost to them 11-1 and 10-0. They are that good.”
Hyduke said it was an unconventional season with practice starting on Jan. 4, and games beginning on Jan. 14.
“We had good fortune that we didn’t get hit with the virus and it felt normal down the stretch,” the coach said. “The girls went on a little streak at the end of the year to get ourselves into a section final and we are really proud of our girls. It was as fun a hockey season that I have had in a while knowing at any moment it could be taken away.”
Hyduke also announced that two Lightning forwards – senior Claire Vekich and eighth grader Mercury Bischoff – have been named to the All-State team.
“You are talking about 10 forwards being named All-State and two of them are coming from Grand Rapids/Greenway,” Hyduke said. “I think that says a lot about our program and their development as players and what they meant to our team.”
GRG 0 0 1— 1
A 2 3 1— 6
First Period — 1. A, Ella Boerger (Joslin Mumm, Gabby Krause), 0:21; 2. Krause (Peyton Hemp, Halle Fields), 8:32.
Second Period — 3. A, Hemp (Krause, Boerger), 3:11; 4. A, Madelynn Jurgensen (Isa Goetti), 10:05; 5. A, Hemp (Josie Hemp), 11:38.
Third Period — 6. GRG. Mercury Bischoff (Amber Elich), 7:12; 7. A, Hemp (Boerger, Krause), 13:22.
Goalie Saves — GRG, Makenzie Cole 19-12-13—44; A, Courtney Stagman 2-1-0—3; Penalty minutes — GRG, 0-for-0 minutes; A, 0-for-0 minutes.
