COLERAINE — While the Greenway High School fastpitch softball team graduated plenty of talent from a squad that captured the Section 7AA championship last season, the Raiders still return plenty of experience this season as they try to repeat as section champions.
The Raiders have started the season at 2-0 and also hold a victory over a good Orono team in a scrimmage, and head coach Kerby Gernander said the team is itching to get outside to practice and play its slate of games. She said wins over Rush City and Hinckley-Finlayson were impressive when you consider that the Raiders have not been on a field to practice so far this season due to inclement weather.
Gernander said the goal is for the Greenway players to continue to grow as softball players. She said youngsters moving up to fill positions vacated by graduating seniors should do a good job this season.
In fastpitch softball, the name of the game is pitching and Greenway returns Miranda Gernander, a junior who was the All-Iron Range Player of the Year last season as s sophomore due to her excellent pitching and hitting.
“We expect to have a good run this year as well,” said Gernander. “Pitching is everything and if you don’t have a pitcher it is pretty hard to beat tough teams. So we will rely a lot on Miranda and Ava Johnson, our eighth grader, as well on the mound.
“The returnees are going to fill the spots of girls that left. Any young girls will probably see time in the outfield, although they may see time in the infield, too.”
Gernander said a number of players may play varying positions during the season including Lexi Hammer, last year’s center fielder who will see time there and also at shortstop, Jadin Saville, who played first base last season but will start at third base this season, infielder/outfielder Karley Sokoloski, catcher/second baseman Jocelyn Mikulich, Hannah Anderson, who played third base last year but who will see the brunt of the catching duties this season but who also may see some infield action, and Cecelia Vekich, who will see time at first base and the outfield.
“Girls will be moving around; they will be expected to know multiple positions,” Gernander explained. “That is not ideal but when you have such a short bench it is something that is going to happen. It is going to be a little different this year from last year and we definitely have spots to fill.”
Gernander was asked what will be key to the Raiders’ season and she said, “We definitely have to shore up our defense. It’s been hard not being able to get on a field. Last year our defense was dynamite and it was a big part of why we won. We had three college athletes in the infield and it’s hard to fill those roles.
“Our batting is the strongest part of our game. We work a lot on batting, a good hour a day so we have to keep that up. We also need aggressive base running; I like to play creating chaos and having the girls keeping the defense guessing on what we are going to do. We want to steal bases and be aggressive.”
Gernander feels that Proctor, Hibbing and Eveleth-Gilbert, along with Greenway, will be the top teams in Section 7AA this season.
“Proctor lost people too, and everybody is dealing with seniors who graduated,” the coach explained. “Hopefully we can come out strong against them. Hibbing has a great pitcher. It’s all about pitching; the teams with the top pitchers are going to make a run for it.”
Members of the Raider coaching staff in addition to Gernander are Mike Gager, Rhea Mikulich, and Peter Dubey.
“This group definitely is a fun-loving group, and they are frustrated and disappointed not being able to play outside,” Gernander said. “They are working hard and they are a great group. I always say that coaching in a small town is like coaching a bunch of sisters. They have grown up together and they know each other well. I think this team can do something special as well this year.”
