COLERAINE — One basketball goal that Grant Hansen has had for a long time was to reach 1,000 points scored for his high school career.
The Greenway High School junior achieved that goal last week when he scored his 1,000th point in a game against Hill City. Not only did that give him the bragging rights of being a member of the 1,000-Point Club, but it also leveled things out in his family as well.
Hansen’s older brother, Jace Cochran-Hansen, broke the 1,000-point barrier a few years ago while playing for the Raiders, and now younger brother has joined older brother as a 1,000-point scorer.
Hansen said he started out the game going 0-for-4 from the field, but finally got a shot to drop. The big shot came on a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
“I felt relieved when I saw it go in and I got to 1,000,” said Hansen. “It felt nice and it was good that I didn’t have to worry about it any more.”
Hansen said he worked hard on his game to be able to achieve the feat.
“It was a lot of nights putting in the work, and it was tough but it was worth it,” Hansen explained.
When asked what it feels like to match his brother in the 1,000 Point Club, Hansen said, ”It’s cool and I have to pass him up now. He had 1,558 points in his career. Since I am a junior, I think I have a pretty good chance. I can get it next year, I think.”
With one accomplishment achieved, Hansen said the next goal is for Greenway to finish well as a team this year, and continue playing well during his senior year.
“We want to keep winning, we want to have a winning record,” Hansen said. “We are a tough team and I think we will be tough for a few more years.”
Hansen said his goal is to play college basketball following graduation from Greenway.
