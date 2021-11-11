Herald-Review
Staff Report
ST. PAUL — The Greenway High School volleyball team saw a fine season come to an end Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Class AA State Volleyball Tournament with a four-game loss to Sauk Centre.
Sauk Centre won 3-1, 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-10.
Bri Miller had 16 kills and 18 digs for the Raiders while Emma Markovich posted 15 kills, three set assists and 22 digs. Kyra Williams finished with eight kills, two set assists and seven digs, Ellie Vekich had 11 digs, Ava Johnson contributed five kills and two digs, and Jadin Saville had two kills.
Emma Kittleson led Sauk Centre with 13 kills and she added two digs and three blocked shots while Victoria Jennissen had 12 kills and four blocked shots. Jenna Voigt-Gapinks had seven kills and three digs, Madeline Nelson three set assists, two ace serves and 21 digs, Ella Froseth had 22 set assists and six digs, Abbie Meyer recorded 15 set assists, two ace serves and four digs, Cierra Kortan had six kills and 11 digs, Lisa Weir finished with nine digs, Alyssa Schwinghamer had two kills and four digs, and Heidi Lieser contributed four kills.
The Raiders played Cannon Falls in a loser’s bracket game Friday morning. Results of that match will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Herald-Review.
