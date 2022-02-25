PROCTOR — The Greenway High School boys hockey team advanced to the semifinals of the Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament with a 5-3 victory over the Proctor Rails in action Feb. 23, in Proctor.
With the victory, the Raiders advanced to the semifinals where they faced Hermantown, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A. Results of that game will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Herald-Review.
In the other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Duluth Denfeld met No. 6 seed Hibbing/Chisholm.
The championship game is set for March 2, at 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Proctor took the early lead when Cullen Solem scored just 1:59 into the game. Greenway was able to tie the game by period’s end on a goal from Jace Kammeier on feeds from Joe Herfindahl and Aidan Rajala.
The Raiders scored the only two goals of the second period to take a 3-1 advantage into the final period. The first goal came unassisted by Carter Cline, with the second goal coming with 1:05 left in the period by Ezra Carlson on an assist from Bodie Jorgenson.
On a power play, the Rails pulled to within 3-2 just 48 seconds into the final period when Carson Pavlowich found the back of the net. But Greenway responded at the 6:26 mark when Jacques Villeneuve turned on the red light on helpers from Cline and Carlson on a power play to give the Raiders a 4-2 lead.
Proctor pulled to within a goal a little more than two minutes later when Kenneth Reyelts scored on another Rail power play.
The Raiders managed to hold Proctor for the rest of the way, and Coleman Groshong clinched the win for Greenway with an empty-net goal with 46 seconds remaining.
Nathan Jurganson turned in an outstanding performance in the nets for Greenway as he kicked out 32 shots. Samuel Johnson finished with 38 saves for Proctor.
Greenway will enter the semifinals with a record of 13-11. Hermantown is 24-2 on the season.
GWY 1 2 2— 5
P 1 0 2— 3
First Period — 1. P, Cullen Solem (Anthony Launderville), 1:59; 2. G, Jace Kammeier (Joe Herfindahl, Aidan Rajala), 10:45.
Second Period — 3. G, Carter Cline, 6:19; 4. G, Ezra Carlson (Bodie Jorgenson), 15:55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.