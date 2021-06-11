CLOQUET — Fans lined the streets of the small towns that make up the Greenway school district Thursday to congratulate the Raider fastpitch softball team for a job well done.
A school bus carrying the undefeated Section 7AA softball champions traveled through the communities as players and coaches smiled and waved from the windows. Greenway, 25-0 for the season and a 7-4 victor over Proctor in the section championship game, will be making its second trip to state in program history with the first one coming way back in 1994.
Kerby Gernander, co-head coach of the Raiders along with Mike Vekich, said it was a wonderful feeling to see the ecstatic Greenway fans welcome home the team.
“Oh my gosh, it feels wonderful,” said Gernander about the section championship. “These girls have worked so hard all season and they have been together for a long time. I told coach Vekich that I am surprised, but I am not surprised that we won. I guess that’s the best way to put it.
“It is one of those things that have been brewing for years. These girls are great athletes and they have it in them to do great things. We saw it all unfold Wednesday because they were playing together as a team and they were communicating. Our defense was just awesome; I mean they let nothing through.
“We had four fire trucks take us through the little towns of the school district and everybody was outside on their porches. We went by the bar in Taconite and there was a group of people, like there were in all the towns.
“It was really heartwarming; after this year that we have had where there has been so much heartbreak, it gives the community something to celebrate and we are ready to celebrate.”
In the 7-4 win in the championship game, Greenway jumped out to a 6-0 lead only to watch Proctor have a four-run inning to pull to within 6-4. However, the Raiders were able to add an insurance run while sophomore pitcher Miranda Gernander protected the lead as Greenway won the section title.
A big four-run first inning was fueled by a clutch two-run double by senior catcher Abby Gustason, who finished with three RBIs in the contest. Kennedy Hanson singled in Gustason to put the Raiders ahead 3-0, and Jadin Saville followed with a hit to put Greenway ahead 4-0 in the first inning.
“Abby Gustason has been our go-to girl, she has been hitting the ball to the fence and she has all the confidence in the world when she comes up to bat,” coach Gernander said. “We get a hit, and then the next girl gets a hit and that’s what we have been doing all year.”
Greenway was able to build the lead to 6-0 before Proctor strung together some hits to pull to within 6-4 in the fifth inning. The Raiders then held off the Rails to win the title.
Gustason finished with three hits, including two doubles, scored two runs and drove in three. Hanson had two hits and a RBI. Hannah Anderson and Saville each a hit and a RBI.
Gernander hurled all seven innings and allowed four runs – with none being earned – while giving up three hits. She walked two, hit one batter and struck out five.
“Miranda has awesome control,” said proud mother coach Gernander. “Her change up was really working well and that is something that she has been working on the last two months. She is getting more confident and that showed yesterday.”
During the uprising by Proctor with its four-run inning, coach Vekich went out to talk to pitcher Gernander to settle her nerves.
“Coach Vekich and Miranda work so well together,” coach Gernander said. “He went to the mound and told her she has a spectacular defense behind her and let’s finish this.
“And, she did. That was pretty awesome. Mike used to be a pitcher and he is just wonderful with Miranda.”
All section winners were not decided and seedings for the state tournament were not available as the Herald-Review went to press. The Raiders will play their first game on Tuesday.
The Raiders received solid pitching all season from Gernander and young seventh grader Ava Johnson who has been experiencing some arm problems. But Gernander can handle the load as her 130 innings pitched this year show. She is 21-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 0.877 WHIP, striking out 111 hitters and walking 38.
Meanwhile, the Raider lineup is full of power as it cracked out 19 home runs on the season led by Claire Vekich with six and Jadin Saville with five. Kennedy Hanson has ripped three homers while Abby Gustason and Miranda Gernander have both gone deep twice.
The team also has compiled a team batting average of .423 led by Gernander at .512, Hannah Anderson, .493, Gustason, .475, Hanson, .469, Vekich, .459, Saville, .419, and Lexi Hammer, .390.
“One thing our girls do a very good job with is taking extra bases,” said coach Gernander. “They take advantage of errors, they challenge the throwers whether it be in the outfield or in the infield. We work on this every single day.
“Mike Vekich and I both know that games are sometimes won and lost on the bases. You hate to be on the losing end of something like that. We really pound it home as far as baserunning goes and being aggressive.”
The Raiders also have been solid on the defensive end this season.
“In the Moose Lake game, Miranda didn’t strike anybody out so there were 21 outs there where the infield took care of it,” said coach Gernander. “Our pitchers know that if they throw strikes, more than likely the infield is going to pick it up and get an out.”
Gernander said the Raiders are going to see good pitching and a bunch of well-coached teams at the state tournament which will be conducted in Mankato.
“I think if we stick to what we have been doing all year where we play great defense and Miranda remains rock solid on the mound, we will be all right,” Gernander said. “Our bats have come alive, whether it be Abby Gustason one game, Claire Vekich in another or Ava Johnson in another. Somebody takes over when somebody isn’t hitting it and it has been fun to watch.”
Coach Gernander said the Greenway team has great chemistry which she said is important in the team’s success.
“These girls have been together since grade school, they know each other inside out and they know how to be positive with each other. They know what needs to be done and they have all the confidence in the world with each other.
“It is a beautiful thing to watch.”
Semifinals
Greenway 10
MLWR 1
CLOQUET — The Raiders earned a spot in the championship game by ripping Moose Lake-Willow River 10-1 on June 8.
Abby Gustason had two hits with a home run and drove in two runs for the Raiders while Miranda Gernander had two hits with a double and scored two runs. Ava Johnson had two hits and a RBI and Hannah Anderson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another. Jocelyn Mikulich had two hits and a RBI and Claire Vekich had a hit and two RBIs.
Gernander pitched the distance to pick up the win for Greenway on the mound. In her seven innings of work, she allowed four hits and one unearned run while walking three. She did not strike out a batter.
