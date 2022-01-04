ROGERS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team took 13th place out of the 30 teams that competed in the Rogers Holiday Matness on Dec. 30.
St. Michael-Albertville won the team championship with 241 points followed by Becker with 187, and Anoka with 177.
The rest of the team scores were Apple Valley 154.5, Scott West 144, Farmington 139, Dover-Eyota 125.5, Blaine 111.5, Osseo 100, Princeton 85.5, Minneota 84.5, Park 80, Grand Rapids 75, GMLOS 65, Elk River 60, Park Center 55.5, Chaska-Chanhassen 49.5, Richfield 47, Rogers 44, White Bear Lake Area 44, Mankato East 41, Zimmerman 37.5, Trinity School at River Ridge 21, Minneapolis Edison 20, Two Rivers 15, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 11, Wabasha-Kellogg 8.5, Minneapolis North Community 8, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6, and Champlin Park 3.
Brendan Howes, 145-pounder from Anoka, was named the outstanding wrestler in the tournament.
Dylan Olson of Farmington earned the Fall Award for the tournament.
Following are results:
At 106 pounds, eighth grader Chase Mills of St. Michael-Albertville was the champion as he defeated freshman Louis Prouty of Apple Valley 6-3 in the championship match. Freshman Charles Vanier of Richfield was third.
At 113 pounds, junior Austin Laudenbach of Apple Valley defeated sophomore Caleb Tracy of Scott West by major decision (12-1) in the title match. Eighth grader Davis Parrow of Farmington was third. The Thunderhawks’ Asher Brenden reached the quarterfinals where he lost to Keno Vanier of Richfield by fall in 3:48.
Sophomore Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids placed fourth in the 120-pound division. In the third place match, he lost to freshman Kaden Nicolas of Becker by fall in 1:01. Lehman beat Keiichi Kong of Apple Valley by fall in 3:53 in the quarterfinals. Senior Zach Silvis won the weight class as he defeated junior Mason Mills of St. Michael-Albertville in the title match.
At 126 pounds, freshman Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville won the championship by defeating sophomore Matt Randolph of Scott West by technical fall in the championship match. Freshman Landen Kujawa of Becker was third.
At 132 pounds, junior Elijah Paulson of Anoka defeated sophomore Jayden Haueter of Apple Valley by major decision to win the championship. Senior Gavin Hilyar of Elk River was third. Grand Rapids’ Connor Wakefield reached the semifinals where he lost by sudden victory to Gunnar Mullen of Park.
At 138 pounds, junior Tyler Wells of Princeton stopped senior Carter Ban of Anoka by a 10-4 decision to win the championship. Senior Cooper Larson of Blaine was third.
At 145 pounds, senior Brandan Howes of Anoka won the title as he defeated junior Ethan Ballweber of Princeton by technical fall. Senior Luke Studer of Blaine was third. The Thunderhawks’ Tim Jobe reached the quarterfinals where he lost by fall in 1:04 to Howes of Anoka.
At 152 pounds, senior Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville won the title with a 7-2 decision over junior Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota. Senior John Lundstrom of Osseo was third.
Ripley Means, a Grand Rapids junior, placed eighth at 160 pounds. He lost to senior Treyton Thesing of Dover-Eyota by fall in 1:06 in the seventh place match. Sophomore Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville won the weight division by defeating senior Jordyn Greseth-Clendening of Blaine by fall in 1:00. Senior Mason Doucette of Becker was third.
At 170 pounds, senior Jonah Gruenes of Minneota defeated senior Joe Gardas of Zimmerman 8-4 in the title match. Junior Brian Thilges of Mankato East was third.
Senior Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids was fourth in the 182-pound division. He lost to junior Tyson Ricker of Becker in the third place match. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Tristan Holbrook of Scott West by a 5-1 decision. Sophomore Cole Han-Lindemyer of Farmington won the division as he defeated senior Ismael Kante of Park Center by fall in 1:38.
At 195 pounds, senior Mathew Sloan of White Bear Lake Area defeated senior Aidan Wayne of Osseo by a 6-4 decision to win the championship. Junior Dylan Weber of Becker was third.
At 220 pounds, senior Jacob Meissner of Osseo stopped junior Dylan Kolby of Becker by fall in 5:20 in the championship match. Senior Conner Elliott of Apple Valley was third.
Freshman Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids was eighth in the 285-pound division. He lost to senior Joseph Thompson of Richfield in the seventh place match. In the quarterfinals, he fell to Carson Schoenbauer of Scott West by major decision. Senior Andrew Keeler of Farmington won the title as he downed senior Bryce Kuschel of Becker by a 6-1 decision in the finals. Senior Owen Barthel of St. Michael-Albertville was third.
