BECKER, Minn. — New Life Academy junior Cole Witherow, grandson of Tom Witherow and the late Mary Witherow of Remer, shot another 1-over-par 73 recently to win the boys’ individual Class 1A MSHSL golf championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
Witherow opened with a 73 on Tuesday. He edged out Fertile-Beltrami defending state champion Rylin Petry by one stroke.
The weather was very dicey both days including wind gusts of 35 mph and scattered rain. While the title was quite the achievement for Witherow, he was quick to say the best part was that he got to share it with his teammates.
“We made it to the state tournament as a team for the first time, which was a huge accomplishment for us,” Witherow said. “To get the state title individually made it even better.”
Meanwhile, with another year of high school left, Witherow is already thinking about a repeat.
“I knew I had a pretty good shot at it this year,” he said. “Now I get to say I’m a state champion, and that feels really good.”
Witherow had a pretty memorable week. Not only earning the title of state champion, he also qualified for the Minnesota State Amateur recently at the young age of 17.
“Golf is about a process and managing expectations. Lots of peaks and valleys and learning to enjoy the moment,” he said.
Cole hopes to play golf at the collegiate level and is excited for the summer filled with competitive events.
“I love to practice and compete. Learning and growing. Nothing better!”
