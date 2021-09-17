CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School football team rebounded from last Friday’s loss to Hermantown with a stout effort on both sides of the ball as the Thunderhawks defeated undefeated Cloquet 20-13 Friday night in action at Cloquet.
Both teams struggled with their kickoff coverage early in the game as good kickoff returns were turned into points. Owen Glenn of Grand Rapids returned the opening kickoff to the Cloquet 41 yard line and that led to a two-yard touchdown run by Jack Cleveland. The try for the two-point conversion failed but the Thunderhawks had a 6-0 advantage with 7:02 remaining in the first quarter.
Cloquet answered right back as it received good field position thanks to a good kickoff return. The Lumberjacks wasted little time in getting into the end zone as Marshall Hayes scored on a 27-yard run. The extra point kick was good and Cloquet led 7-6 with 5:10 remaining in the quarter.
Grand Rapids put together a good drive in the second quarter and drove deep into Cloquet territory before the Lumberjack defense stiffened and forced the Thunderhawks to turn the ball over on downs on the Cloquet two-yard line.
On the ensuing drive, Cloquet then elected to go for it on a fourth-and-two situation at its own 14 yard line and Grand Rapids made it pay. The Thunderhawks came up with a big stop on the play and then used the good field position to ultimately take the lead for good on a three-yard touchdown run by Glenn. The two-point conversion attempt failed but the Thunderhawks led 12-7.
The Thunderhawks drove inside the Lumberjack 20 yard line later in the half but then fumbled the ball away – their second turnover of the half – with 17 seconds remaining in the half. The half ended with Grand Rapids taking the five-point lead into halftime.
The Thunderhawk defense remained stout in the third quarter, not allowing the Lumberjacks any big plays. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids came up with a big play of its own in the third quarter when Glenn – on a halfback option play – hit a wide-open Daniel Wohlers for a 52-yard touchdown play. The two-point conversion was good and the Thunderhawks led 20-7 after three quarters.
Cloquet put together a fine drive in the fourth quarter as it converted on some big plays to drive deep into Grand Rapids territory. The Lumberjacks drove down inside the Thunderhawk 20 before the drive stalled at the 12 yard line.
Grand Rapids then got hurt by a turnover as Cloquet recovered a Thunderhawk fumble at the Rapids 32 yard line. Reese Sheldon then reached the end zone on a 24-yard run to cut into the Grand Rapids lead. However, the try for the two-point conversion was no good and Grand Rapids led 20-13 with 4:56 left in the game.
Cloquet’s defense shut Grand Rapids down on its next drive, forcing a punt. However, the punt was fumbled by Cloquet with Grand Rapids recovering deep in Lumberjack territory. Then, on a fourth-and-five play on the Cloquet 15, Grand Rapids salted the game away when Cleveland bulled for the first down yardage and more. The Thunderhawks were able to run out the clock from there to take the win.
Cleveland once again supplied the brunt of the Grand Rapids offense as he rushed for more than 130 yards in the game.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 2-1 for the season.
Grand Rapids 6 6 8 0 — 20
Cloquet 7 0 0 6 — 13
First Quarter
GR-Jack Cleveland 2-yard run (Pass failed)
C-Marshall Hayes 27-yard run (Kick good)
Second Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 3-yard run (Pass failed)
Third Quarter
GR-Daniel Wohlers 52-yard pass from Glenn (Run good)
Fourth Quarter
C-Reese Sheldon 24-yard run (Run failed)
