(Ed. Note: This story was published in the Aug. 28, 2002 edition of the Herald-Review.)
It has been a long and storied football rivalry between Grand Rapids and Greenway high schools.
As far as can be researched, the first game between the two teams took place in 1911, when the Grand Rapids second team took on Marble High School and won by a 61-0 score.
Grand Rapids dominated the early games against Greenway, although some of the games were close. In the second game between the two teams, it was a game between kickers as Grand Rapids tipped Coleraine, as Greenway was known back then, by a 6-3 score.
Football was not a priority to be reported on in Grand Rapids in the early years. Very little was written about the games that were played and in some years there were no scores listed in the Grand Rapids Herald-Review or the Itasca County Independent. In the early 20th century, if Grand Rapids lost a football game, the game story was either shuffled to an inside page or not reported on at all. Thus, old high school yearbooks needed to be used to find scores for the games.
Results were not found for the 1918 and 1919 games, and there very well could have been games missed early in the rivalry.
When it is all said and done, the final tab shows Grand Rapids leading the series with a record of 36 wins and 32 losses. There have been three ties.
Greenway led the series into the 1970s, until Grand Rapids took control and won eight of the final 10 games, with another coming in as a tie.
Grand Rapids has been in possession of the Little Brown Jug since 1973.
Football Series
1911-In the first game played between the two schools at Marble, the Grand Rapids second team pounded Marble 61-0.
1912-In a game of kickers, Grand Rapids beat Coleraine 6-3.
1913-Grand Rapids won this game over Coleraine 25-7.
1914-Grand Rapids continued its winning streak against Coleraine. No score was available although it was a Rapids win.
1915-The teams played twice in this year with Rapids winning both handily. Rapids won the first game 28-7 as Ray Beckfelt, McAlpine, Lee and Zeinniger scored touchdowns. In the second game, Rapids was victorious 39-6 as McAlpine and Farrell both scored two touchdowns. Hughes scored Coleraine’s touchdown.
1916-Grand Rapids pounded Coleraine in both games this season, outscoring Coleraine 90-0 in two games. In a 65-0 win, Rapids’ Dave Brandon and Farrell, both halfbacks, led the way. In a rematch, Grand Rapids was missing its entire backfield due to injury or scholastic ban and still won 25-0.
1917-Rapids kept its winning streak alive with a 25-7 win over Coleraine. No score was available for the second game that year.
1918-No report.
1919-No report.
1920-According to available information, Greenway won for the first time against Grand Rapids 27-7 as fullback Seamans stood out for Greenway. The first reference to Coleraine as “Greenway” was in the second game of 1920, a game which Greenway won 7-0. Captain Leo Miller of Grand Rapids stood out in the game.
1921-Greenway had a powerhouse team in this season and was undefeated. It outscored Grand Rapids 95-0 in the two games that year, winning 41-0 and 54-0.
1922-Coming back to playing just one game against each other per season, Greenway won this game big by 32-0.
1923-For the first time, the teams played for the last game of the season. Greenway pounded Rapids 51-0 as Oas stood out with his passing.
1924-Rapids got back on the winning track with a 12-6 win over Greenway. LeSarge and Craig scored the Rapids touchdowns.
1925-Greenway won this game 13-7 to finish undefeated for the season. Miller was the star for Grand Rapids while Captain Trombley and Koolivar, Dixon, Fraser and Cashen stood out for Greenway.
1926-Greenway won this one in the mud by the score of 12-0.
1927-In this year, it was the first time the rivalry was termed “the big game of the year.” To get an idea of the rivalry then, the game story said, “A fighting band of Grand Rapids High School football players vainly tired to overcome the ‘Greenway jinx.” Greenway won this game 12-0 with the first score coming with three minutes left when Fraser returned a fumble 30 yards for a score. Fraser and Vesovich stood out for Greenway while Perrington and Holum played well for Rapids.
1928-Greenway tipped Grand Rapids 6-0 in this game.
1929-Rapids got back on the winning track with a convincing 34-6 win. In this year, the first mention of the “Big Brown Jug” was made. It would be a few more years before it would be termed as the “Little Brown Jug.” LaFreniere and Hoolihan both scored two touchdowns for Rapids and Eckert scored one. Tok scored Greenway’s lone touchdown.
1930-Greenway shut out Rapids 7-0. Murphy of Greenway scored the game’s lone touchdown. Hoolihan starred for Rapids while Trebnick stood out for Greenway.
1931-Greenway won again 33-0 as Trebnick, Nelson and Hecomovich led the way. J. Campbell stood out for Rapids. Greenway was the Range champions that year.
1932-Greenway won 13-6. Bill Powers scored the lone Rapids touchdown.
1933-In a bizarre twist, inclement weather postponed the game originally slated for November1 1933, until May 23, 1934. Grand Rapids won this game 14-0 as Bill Powers and Quackenbush scored touchdowns.
1934-This game ended in a 0-0 tie.
1935-Greenway shut out Rapids 32-0 as Hecomovich scored three touchdowns and Vesovich added two more.
1936-Grand Rapids tipped Greenway 7-6 in what the newspaper termed “a bitter contest on a snow-covered gridiron in Coleraine.” A touchdown pass from Kuluvar to Erskine, followed by a line plunge from Buffmire, gave Rapids its only points. Carlson scored the Greenway touchdown. A big pep fest was conducted at the Rialto Theater in Grand Rapids after the victory.
1937-In the first night game between the two teams in Grand Rapids, Rapids won 19-6. Buffmire, Dean and Seeber led the Rapids charge. The first mention of Greenway wearing green and white instead of maroon and gold came in this season. Predovich scored the Greenway touchdown.
1938-Played on the new Greenway flood-lighted field, Greenway downed Rapids 20-6. The game was played “with the air full of sleet and floodlights breaking because of cold snow.” Gareri and Antonovich stood out for Greenway in this game while Baldy Mooers scored the Rapids touchdown.
1939-An undefeated Grand Rapids team swamped Greenway 26-0. The Rapids team was paced by Don Buffmire and Dud Kean.
1940-The Raiders tipped Rapids 7-0. O’Melia caught a long pass from Anderson for the lone touchdown of the game.
1941-Greenway won 19-6 as Rantala, Mickey Anderson and Stoislovich all scored touchdowns for Greenway. Hane tallied for Rapids.
1942-Greenway was victorious 26-7 as Anderson, Weber and McNitt stood out for the Raiders. Seamans scored on a touchdown pass from Holum for Rapids’ score.
1943-Greenway took this one 14-12 as Mike Dimich and Haynes stood out for Greenway. Tregillis and Seeber scored the Rapids touchdowns.
1944-Greenway won by 14-12. Jim Rhodes scored two touchdowns for the Raiders while Tregillis scored both Rapids touchdowns.
1945-Greenway cruised to a 33-7 win as Pete DeCenzo, Jim Rhodes and Bill Schneider starred for the Raiders. Rassmussen scored the Rapids touchdown.
1946-Grand Rapids won for the first time since 1939, as it took a 20-0 win. Tommy Gagnon, Doug Rassmussen and Bob Roy scored for Rapids.
1947-Grand Rapids tipped the Raiders 13-12. Jim Hall and George Hagen caught touchdown passes from Barney Brandon for Rapids. Paul Santrach and Kozar scored touchdowns for Greenway.
1948-Grand Rapids wins the IRC title under Noble Hall. It popped Greenway 33-6. Jim Malmquist Bob Dahl, Jerry Anderson and Billeadeau scored touchdowns. Art Toms scored the Greenway touchdown and Stan Simonson stood out.
1949-Needing to win its final game of the season against Greenway to win the IRC title again, the Indians cruised to a 39-6 win. Bill Hachey, Glen Clafton, Don Zila, Don Rassmussen, Duane Helmer and Dick Murphy all stood out. Gary Garlough scored the Raider touchdown.
1950-Greenway tipped Grand Rapids 21-18. Wilbur Smith, Clifford Straka, Armas Yuhala, Gary Garlough, Richard Hess, Marvin Simonson and Russell Hepola led the way. Dick Murphy and Jerry Beckfelt played well for Rapids.
1951-Grand Rapids took a 19-6 victory. Cliff Rondeau and Edgar Buck stood out on defense for Rapids while Jerry Beckfelt, Gary Akre and Bill McLean led the offense. Glenn Nurkka, Jerry Lutterman and Russ Hepola played well for Greenway.
1952-Grand Rapids won the IRC title and defeated Greenway 14-7 in the process. In perhaps the most exciting game of the entire series, Grand Rapids end Dick Randall intercepted a Greenway pass on the final play of the game and returned it 70 yards for the winning touchdown as the gun barked the end of*Erkeneff and Bob Shevich stood out for Greenway.
1953-Grand Rapids tipped Greenway 6-0 as Vern Hafar scored the lone touchdown. Dave Anderson, Dave Adrian and Bob Streetar all played well for Rapids while Jim LaRock stood out for Greenway.
1954-Grand Rapids ran past Greenway 35-7. Vern Hafar had three touchdown runs for the Indians while Bob Sarff scored the Raider touchdown.
1955-Greenway, under coach Lou Barle, won this game 13-7. Gary Ahlgren and Jerry Colemer scored the Raider touchdowns. Bob Legore scored for Rapids.
1956-Greenway won this game 12-0. No more information was available.
1957-The teams played to a 13-13 tie. Don Anderson had a 70-yard touchdown run for Rapids while Dave Wirtanen hit Rod Goodell with a touchdown pass. Robin Tellor scored both Greenway touchdowns. The Raiders clinched the IRC title in the game.
1958-Rapids won this game 20-14. The Card brothers connected for two touchdowns as Norman hit Ron with touchdown passes. Dick Schugel also scored a touchdown for the Indians. Ralph Guentzel scored two touchdowns for Greenway.
1959-Greenway won 7-0. Ralph Guentzel scored the lone touchdown for the Raiders, the IRC champs that season.
1960-Rapids won 34-12 as Jerry Beier and Norm Mattson both scored two touchdowns. Art Ratai scored two touchdowns for Greenway.
1961-The Indians trampled Greenway 33-6 to capture their second consecutive IRC championship before a homecoming crowd of 4,000 in Grand Rapids. Ray Tomberlin scored three touchdowns for Rapids while Gary Monson and Paul Schendel also scored. Bob Metzer scored for Greenway.
1962-Greenway got back on the winning track by taking a 20-13 win. Jim Mayerle, John Carpenter and Jim Barle scored the Raider touchdowns. Bill Beasley and Gary Patten scored the Rapids touchdowns.
1963-Greenway took a 26-14 victory in this game. Bill Predovich scored two touchdowns for the Raiders while John Carpenter and Mike Ellis added single touchdowns. Gary Patten scored both Rapids touchdowns.
1964-Greenway took a 26-19 win. Rod Dimich had two touchdowns runs for Greenway while Marv Mortenson had two touchdowns for Rapids.
1965-Greenway won this one 27-6 as Kent Nyberg scored two touchdowns. Frank Hecomovich scored the lone Rapids touchdown.
1966-Grand Rapids stunned Greenway with a 13-7 win as the Raiders were undefeated and heading toward a second consecutive IRC title Explosive running back Chris Mornes and the passing combination of Bert Sewell to Ron Sampson led Rapids. Bill Steffes scored for the Raiders.
1967-Greenway won 20-6 as Mike Holland, Terry Casey and Cliff Johnson scored the Raider touchdowns. Dan Root scored the Rapids touchdown.
1968-Grand Rapids tipped Greenway 14-7 as Pat Downing scored both Indian touchdowns. Stuart Pechek scored the Raider touchdown.
1969-Greenway ripped Grand Rapids 42-6 as Bruce Ogle and Bruce Simat each scored two touchdowns.
1970-Grand Rapids won 21-6 as Paul Miltich, Reid Amborn and Earl Burnson all reached the end zone. Bob Partanen scored the Raider touchdown.
1971-The game ended in a 12-12 tie. Dave Lotti and Bob Bogdanovich scored the Greenway touchdowns while Ross Petersen and Mick Lucia scored for Rapids.
1972-Greenway tipped Grand Rapids 22-19 as Bill Miskovich, Dan Guyer and Bob Anderson scored touchdowns. Denny Doyle, Phil Jackson and Al Waller scored for Rapids.
1973-Grand Rapids pounded Greenway 40-0 as Don Emblom and Brian Gildemeister scored two touchdowns each.
1974-Grand Rapids shut out Greenway 15-0 as Rocky Jones and Dave Allen scored touchdowns and Don Lucia booted a field goal.
1975-Grand Rapids pounded Greenway 54-8 as Dave Erickson and Mark Hoard both scored two touchdowns. Tony Serratore scored the lone Raider touchdown.
1976-Grand Rapids won 35-0 as Mark Hoard scored three touchdowns. Don Lucia was good on all five extra point kicks.
1977-Grand Rapids won this one 21-6 as Bill Rothstein, Jim Doyle and Dave Salminen scored touchdowns. Len Wright scored for the Raiders.
1984-Grand Rapids won this game 24-0l after a hiatus. Kurt Rohloff scored two touchdowns while Steve Korhonen scored another. Bill Kinnunen stood out with his kicking.
1985-In the last game of the rivalry, Grand Rapids won 28-0 as Kurt Rohloff scored two touchdowns and Brett Holum and Dave Hernesman also reached the end zone.
Ed. note: The rivalry ended on a yearly basis after the 1977 game when the Iron Range Football Conference was disbanded.
