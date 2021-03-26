GRAND RAPIDS — After a slow start, things just kept getting better and better for the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team Thursday night in the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament championship game.
The Thunderhawks struggled offensively in the first half as they fell behind 21-15 with two minutes remaining in the first half. By half’s end, Grand Rapids managed to pare the Chisago Lakes lead to 23-19.
Then, the Thunderhawks took the lead with 13:57 remaining in the game and they never relinquished it as they punched their ticket for a berth in the Minnesota Class AAA Girls State Basketball Tournament with a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats in action in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Grand Rapids head coach Kris Hamling said the Thunderhawks were nervous to start the game, but she said things started to click once the nervousness wore off.
“At the half, we talked about what we had to fix, and it was just calming ourselves down and playing our game,” Hamling said. “We didn’t know much about Chisago Lakes and wow, they are a great team. They set some good screens and had a good inside presence so it was just making sure that we communicated.
“We had three or four people with four fouls so that’s a first for us. It affects in how we are able to defend our assignments and we had to slack off a little bit knowing that we didn’t want to get that other foul.”
Coach Hamling said it feels good to return to the state tournament after a two-year hiatus.
“It is awesome, and it is just a start for this group of kids,” said coach Hamling, who added that the Thunderhawks graduate just one senior in Jenny Bowman. “This group of kids minus Jenny, we are coming back strong.”
Added the Thunderhawks’ lone senior, Bowman, “We have been working for this all year. We knew from the start that this was our goal and we accomplished it.”
Said sophomore Taryn Hamling, “It feels fantastic. I am so excited. We were nervous at the beginning and we knew we had be more confident on offense and we knew we had to play better defense altogether.
“We are all so excited and we are so happy that we get to keep going.”
After the Thunderhawks took the lead they led by as many as nine, at 38-29 with 9:18 remaining in the game. But Chisago Lakes battled back and eventually tied the Thunderhawks at 43-43 on a bucket by Kaitlyn Wille with 4:33 remaining.
However, that seemed to set something off in Grand Rapids as it then went on an eight-point run. Kyra Giffen made a free throw to give Grand Rapids the lead for good, and freshman Braya LaPlant followed with two baskets – one being a 3-pointer – as the Thunderhawks led 49-43 with 2:45 remaining. Bowman added another basket for the T’Hawks as Rapids led 51-43 with 1:39 left.
Chisago Lakes was unable to overcome the big deficit as the Thunderhawks went on to win their first section championship since 2018.
Giffen continued her clutch outside shooting as she connected on two 3-pointers and led Grand Rapids with 13 points, and she added four steals. LaPlant finished with 12 points and four steals while Hamling had 10 points and three steals. Bowman also had 10 points and she added seven boards and three steals while Jessika Lofstrom had seven points and seven rebounds. Kate Jamtgaard had six points and five rebounds.
Sophie Wood scored 17 points to pace Chisago Lakes. Greta Gillach scored 11, Emma Bjelland, eight, and Kaitlyn Wille added five.
Coach Hamling said coming into the season it was a big goal to have all-around scoring on the team, and it was evident on Thursday night against Chisago Lakes.
“We needed to have everybody scoring and that’s what we have been doing consistently this year,” coach Hamling said. “I think the keys were eliminating our turnovers, making sure that we made good passes and we didn’t panic on their press. They had a great press.”
When asked what she felt were the keys to the Thunderhawk win, Bowman said, “We started moving the ball more, we saw each other and we have that connection. It feels amazing to be section champions.”
It was not known who or where Grand Rapids will play in first-round state tournament action because of the COVID issues. Coach Hamling said the Thunderhawks will play Tuesday and that information will be received on Saturday morning.
“Right now just because COVID has hit us and we were unable to play some of those teams that we normally play down in the Cities and in our section down south, it’s going to be tough,” Hamling said about the state tournament. “Those teams have been able to play tougher teams so we have to be prepared.”
She feels Becker and Hill-Murray are two teams that should be considered favorites in the state tournament.
“We just have to make sure that we play defense, play our game, sticking together and try to eliminate turnovers.”
Added Taryn Hamling, “We don’t expect it to be easy at all. We know we have to play our hardest every single minute of every single game. We need to play together and work as a team. We also need positive attitudes.”
CL 23 25 — 48
GR 19 39 — 58
Chisago Lakes: Emma Bjelland 8, Ryana Barrett 4, Kaitlyn Wille 5, Greta Gillach 11, Emily Erickson 3, Sophie Wood 17.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 13, Braya LaPlant 12, Jessika Lofstrom 7, Taryn Hamling 10, Jenny Bowman 10.
Total Fouls: GR, 19; Fouled Out: Lofstrom; Free Throws: GR 15-of-25; 3-pointers: CL, Bjelland, Gillach, Erickson; GR, Giffen 2, LaPlant, Hamling 2.
Semifinals
Grand Rapids 62
Hermantown 56
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks enjoyed a double-digit lead halfway through the second quarter, but Hermantown made a late run to make the game close.
But the Thunderhawks converted on 17 of their 23 free throw attempts and were able to hold off the Hawks in a 62-56 victory.
A 3-pointer from Hermantown’s Emma Bjelland with 14 seconds remaining pulled the Hawks to within 57-56. However, a three-point play from Jessika Lofstrom iced the game for the Thunderhawks and sent them to the championship game.
Lofstrom finished with 18 points while Kyra Giffen drained three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Taryn Hamling also scored 11 while Braya LaPlant had nine, Jenny Bowman, eight, and Kate Jamtgaard added five.
Elly Schmitz had 19 points for Hermantown. Marsha Christianson scored 15, Liv Birkeland nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11, and Avery Farrell added six.
H 18 38 — 56
GR 22 40 — 62
Hermantown: Avery Farrell 6, Liv Birkeland 11, Marsha Christianson 15, Lauryn Biondi 4, Elly Schmitz 19.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 5, Kyra Giffen 11, Braya LaPlant 9, Jessika Lofstrom 18, Taryn Hamling 11, Jenny Bowman 8.
Total Fouls: H, 21; GR, 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: H, 7-of-13; GR 17-of-23; 3-pointers: H, Farrell, Birkeland 3, Christianson, Schmitz; GR, Giffen 3, LaPlant, Hamling.
