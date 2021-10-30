Ted Anderson
Herald-Review
HERMANTOWN — Using a swarming defense and a powerful running game, the Grand Rapids High School football team advanced to the Section 7AAAA championship game with a hard-fought 19-i7 victory over Hermantown Saturday evening in Hermantown.
With the win, Grand Rapids will play in the section championship game next week.
The Grand Rapids defense allowed a first-quarter touchdown but it was then lights out for Hermantown as the Thunderhawks held the Hawks to 58 yards rushing and 86 yards passing.
After Grand Rapids forced Hermantown to punt on its first possession, the Thunderhawks’ offense took over and gave Grand Rapids the early lead.
Running for 181 yards in the first half, the Thunderhawks drove down the field and culminated the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run from quarterback Ethan Florek. Kaydin Metzgar kicked the extra point and Grand Rapids had an early 7-0 advantage.
However, Hermantown put together its only effective drive of the first half as it drove down the field and eventually scored on a two-yard run by Gavin Blomdahl. The kick for the extra point was good as the game was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Hermantown intercepted a Florek pass in the second quarter, but on the very next play the Hawks turned the ball back over when Grand Rapids recovered a Blomdahl fumble at the Hermantown 40. After Florek broke free on a 26-yard run to the Hawks five yard line, Jack Cleveland finished off the drive by bulling five yards into the end zone for the touchdown. The kick for the extra point was no good but the Thunderhawks led 13-7.
Then, in the waning seconds of the first half, Grand Rapids came up big as Florek found Owen Glenn who plunged into the end zone to finish off an 11-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the half. The run for the two-point conversion was no good but Grand Rapids took a 19-7 lead into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hermantown recovered a Grand Rapids fumble and subsequently drove deep into Grand Rapids territory. However, on a fourth and nine situation at the Grand Rapids 26, the Hawks were unable to gain the yardage and the Thunderhawks took over possession on downs.
Hermantown later in the fourth quarter drove deep into Grand Rapids territory only to see that drive also be thwarted by the Thunderhawk defense when Glenn intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Hermantown did not mount another threat as Grand Rapids took the win.
Cleveland again had a big game as he carried the ball 29 times and picked up 140 yards. Florek picked up 91 yards on nine carries.
Grand Rapids improves to 7-2 for the season while Hermantown finishes at 5-4.
Grand Rapids 7 0 0 0 — 7
Hermantown 7 12 0 0 — 19
First Quarter
GR-Ethan Florek 11-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
H-Gavin Blomdahl 2-yard run (Kick good)
Second Quarter
GR-Jack Cleveland 2-yard run (Kick no good)
GR-Owen Glenn 11-yard pass from Florek (Run failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
