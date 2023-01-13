GRAND RAPIDS — When the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team needed a big play this past season, it turned to senior Ian Andersen.
Andersen, who played both striker and midfielder for the Thunderhawks this season, led Grand Rapids in scoring with 16 goals and seven assists. It is for his adeptness on the soccer pitch that he has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
Andersen – a three-year starter for Grand Rapids – said he is honored to be named the area’s top player.
“It always feels good to have your work recognized, and overall it was a disappointing end to the season for our team but it was fun. I am pretty happy about it,” Andersen said. “Personally, I thought I did pretty well this year. I saw in another article that was written that I was involved in 50 percent of our goals as a team and that was pretty cool to see. I thought I played pretty well over the course of the season; I didn’t have too many bad games.”
Grand Rapids head coach Nick Koerbitz said Andersen was the team’s energizer on the field during the season.
“Ian scored or assisted on half of our team’s goals, which is especially impressive being he played lots of minutes in the midfield where he had to prioritize defense just as much as offense,” Koerbitz said. “He has put in so much time in the off-seasons since his sophomore year by spending hours in the weight room, and traveling to play club soccer. He logged an incredible amount of minutes this year and his effort, determination and competitiveness were second to none.”
When asked what his favorite memories are as a Thunderhawk soccer player, he said, “Everybody always talks about the bus rides so that is a top memory. And, it was fun to be part of the team and Grand Rapids athletics and I think it is a very good atmosphere to be in.”
When asked what he does well on the soccer field, Andersen said, “For any soccer player, I think you have to be fast, you have to be agile and you have to be aware. It is a big field so you always have to be scanning and looking around. You have to have vision; you have to see the field, you have to see the players moving, you have to see plays happening before they even happen. I think I have those qualities. Those are good qualities for any soccer player in general.”
Andersen is undecided about whether he will play soccer in college.
“I have been reaching out to college coaches and I have been doing ID camps and things like that, so if the opportunity arises and it’s a good fit, then I will play soccer,” Andersen explained. He plans to try to earn a business degree in college, but he said that could change in the future.
Koerbitz said it has been a pleasure to coach Andersen in the past few years.
“Ian has worked extremely hard over his high school career and he deserves all of the accolades that have come his way,” Koerbitz said. “Most importantly, he is a great student and a great kid. He will be successful wherever he goes and that includes on a college soccer field if he chooses.”
Andersen thanks coach Koerbitz and his parents for their help during his Thunderhawk career.
“Nick was really influential over my four years as a player, and thanks goes out to him and my parents (Erik and Christina) who did a lot,” Andersen explained.
Following is the entire All-Area Team:
Ian Andersen, Grand Rapids; Ricco Rolle, Grand Rapids; Grant Chandler, Grand Rapids; Will Stanley, Grand Rapids; Nathan Langlois, Grand Rapids; Kasey Lamppa, Mesabi East Area; Dawson Ruedebusch, Mesabi East Area; Grant Price, Hibbing; Austin Pierce, Hibbing; Peyton Taylor, Hibbing; and Drew Forer, Hibbing.
