Senior Ian Andersen of the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

GRAND RAPIDS — When the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team needed a big play this past season, it turned to senior Ian Andersen.

Andersen, who played both striker and midfielder for the Thunderhawks this season, led Grand Rapids in scoring with 16 goals and seven assists. It is for his adeptness on the soccer pitch that he has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.


