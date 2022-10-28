f

The Grand Rapids High School football team will start playoff action on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

 Ted anderson file photo

GRAND RAPIDS — Because it is the defending section champion, the Grand Rapids High School football team traversed through the 2022 season with a huge target on its back.

Every week, the Thunderhawks would meet a pumped up team with upset on its mind. While there were some close games along the way, Grand Rapids was able to sidestep the best that teams could throw at it to finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments