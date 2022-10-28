GRAND RAPIDS — Because it is the defending section champion, the Grand Rapids High School football team traversed through the 2022 season with a huge target on its back.
Every week, the Thunderhawks would meet a pumped up team with upset on its mind. While there were some close games along the way, Grand Rapids was able to sidestep the best that teams could throw at it to finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record.
Predictably, Grand Rapids received the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AAAA Football Tournament and will have a bye in the first round. No. 2 seed Hermantown and No. 3 seed North Branch also had byes into the semifinals. In semifinal games on Saturday, Hermantown will play North Branch while Grand Rapids will take on the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Cloquet and No. 5 seed Duluth Denfeld on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. The championship game is slated for Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the site of the highest-seeded team.
“I think we have seen everybody’s best game,” said Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn. “We saw North Branch’s best game, I think we probably saw Hermantown’s best game and also from Cloquet and Denfeld. We tell the kids all the time that pressure is a privilege, that playing in big games and feeling that pressure is a privilege of putting yourself in a position to be successful.
“I think the boys have really embraced that; that’s the fun of it, that’s the juice that keeps you going. If there wasn’t pressure, it means the games would not be that meaningful, so to be in those games and to be able to take everybody’s best shot, and to get everybody’s best shot again coming up is something that we really value as a program. It is an opportunity that hopefully we can seize as we go through the postseason.”
Spahn said he feels the Thunderhawks will again be in contention for a section championship. He said Hermantown – who knocked off North Branch recently – is potent both offensively and defensively. He added that North Branch will be consistent with a solid defense and an offense that tries to control the clock. He added that Cloquet also is in contention because it has a number of skilled players.
“I think it is pretty wide open,” Spahn said. “We are going to have to play really good football come Saturday and if we are fortunate enough to win that one, we are going to have to play some pretty good football that next Friday.”
While the defense gave up some points early in the season, it finished with a flourish as it posted shutouts in its last two games. Spahn said there is always room for improvement, but he added that the defense has improved as the season has progressed.
“You always have to get better at tackling and we have to get better at pad level,” Spahn explained. “Those are always points of emphasis during practice. If we can do those things, and if we can establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, we are going to be pretty tough. Kids like Evan Johnson, Jasen Mutchler, Ben Harker, Conner McCartney, Danny Markovich, Rocky Ritter, they have all come on. The more bodies we have, the better we are going to be and the more consistent we can get those guys to play, the tougher it is for opposing offenses.”
After losing several outstanding offensive and defensive linemen to graduation from last year’s section championship team, it was unknown how the players who filled the positions would perform. Spahn said he knew there would be no problem with the new linemen and as it turned out, he was correct.
“It is their work ethic and their passion for the game,” said Spahn about the linemen. “A lot of these big boys have really embraced the weight room and everything that it takes to be successful. Experience is always the best teacher and as the season has gone on, they have gotten better and better and better.”
Last season, Grand Rapids struggled to throw the football, but that has changed this season. While the Thunderhawks throw very little, they have proved that they can move the football through the air in clutch situations.
“Ethan Florek has been tremendous in working on his craft and we have some kids that can run on the outside,” Spahn said. “If we need to go to the air, we are pretty confident that we can do that.”
Spahn praised the play of a number of players to include senior Caleb Rychart, junior Morgan MacLeod-Carlson, and sophomore Tyson Giffen.
Many different players – all explosive – have led the Thunderhawks to victory during the season to include senior Owen Glenn, senior Aiden Chandler, Florek, a senior, senior Kaydin Metzgar and sophomore Jake Troumbly.
“We are the ones that determine our fate, and I think in football just as in life you can only control what you can. That is your attitude, your effort and your preparation. Hopefully the boys take lessons from this year and past years and as they become young men, husbands and fathers, they want to understand that if they want to be successful, it is up to them. It is not up to anybody else. It is not up to luck, it is about being able to manufacture your own luck through your own preparation and hard work. I think that message has gotten across to these guys.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.