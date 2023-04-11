a

Isaac Asuma, junior guard with the Cherry Tigers, has been selected as the All-Iron Range Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.

 photo by gary giombetti

CHERRY—When Isaac Asuma hits the basketball court, he’s like a man amongst boys.

Once the Cherry High School senior can gets himself in position, he can get any shot he wants, at any time he wants it, at any point in a game he wants it, with the ability to drive the lane, then spinning away from possible defenders, for easy layups.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments