CHERRY—When Isaac Asuma hits the basketball court, he’s like a man amongst boys.
Once the Cherry High School senior can gets himself in position, he can get any shot he wants, at any time he wants it, at any point in a game he wants it, with the ability to drive the lane, then spinning away from possible defenders, for easy layups.
Plus, Asuma is one of the most unselfish players on the Tigers. He wants his teammates to have success as well.
With that said, Asuma averaged 21 points per game, dished out 6.6 assists per game, and he even hit the boards for a 9.0 average. Defensively, he averaged 2.6 steals per game.
Asuma also helped Cherry get to the state tournament for the second time in two years.
For all of his accomplishments, the University of Minnesota recruit has been named the Herald Review and Mesabi Tribune 2022-23 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
There’s one area of Asuma’s contribution to the team that can’t be measured in numbers.
“With the moving pieces from last year to this year to try and get them all to mesh together, he was the ringleader, being the point guard and team leader,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “Some of that stuff goes beyond basketball and beyond the court stuff. He did a good job of getting the guys together and doing stuff with them.
“With the on-court stuff, you make sure everyone is getting involved in the offense. That’s huge. Making the state tournament and having success is much more than individual talent. It’s meshing together as a team and having that cohesiveness. That’s one of many things that Isaac does a good job of doing.”
On the court, there’s not much Asuma can’t do, but it’s taken years of practice to perfect things.
“What I did consistently is I worked hard to continue improving my game, shooting, passing, dribbling, rebounding and handling the ball,” Asuma said. “Every time I stepped on the court, I wanted to get better at that.
“I spent a lot of time extending my range. I was hitting deeper threes this year. That opens up the rest of the floor to penetrate and finish at the rim. It went well this year. I wasn’t scoring as much, but the talent on the team got better. The scoring went to the other guys. We had good efficiency, too.”
In other words, Asuma makes good basketball decisions.
““If you have two guys coming down on you, is forcing a shot over a double team the best basketball decision?” Christianson said. “Probably not. Is a kick-out three and trusting your teammate the better move? Yes.
“In our Cass Lake game he was getting four- to eight-feet from the hoop, but he was getting double- and tripled-teamed. I would tell him to shoot it, just take that shot. He said, ‘I’ve got two or three guys on me.’ I said, ‘I don’t care, shoot it.’”
Christianson knows that Asuma had a higher-percentage shot than a kick-out three because even the best shooters hit the 3-pointer at a 40-percent clip. With Asuma on the inside, he’s probably a 60- to 65-percent shooter.
Facing double and triple teams, Asuma had the sensibility to not force shots.
“We’re focusing on making the right basketball decision, and he is, too,” Christianson said. “He’ll notice when that double team is coming, then he’ll either make a quicker move to the rim, get the kick-out or hit that cutter moving through. It’s becoming second nature for him.”
Seeing those double- or triple teams gives Asuma one other characteristic that can’t be measured by a number.
“It’s helped my basketball IQ a lot in that sense,” Asuma said. “Teams have packed their defenses to prevent me from getting into the lane. If I couldn’t get to the rim, I still found ways to get to the rim. I’ve expanded by shooting off the dribble and finding my teammates.
“It’s important that other people are succeeding. That’s the right thing to do. It builds good relationships off of the court, too. I love when my teammates are having success. When your teammates are involved by hitting shots, it’s easier. They can’t key on me. They have to worry about all five guys on the court.”
It might not seem like it but Asuma still has room to grow.
“He can improve his shot, just a quicker release,” Christianson said. “He’ll have to get that shot off against 6-7, 6-8 guards at the next level. The close outs are going to look a lot different. He also has to be a more consistent shooter.
“He’s had games where he’s hit six threes, then games where he’s 0-for-5 or something like that. He has to find a middle ground on his 3-point shot. He also needs a tighter, quicker handle. His handle is good, but it can always improve.”
One other area that needs work is on the free throw line.
He shot 65-percent from the charity stripe this season.
“It was bad,” Asuma said with a laugh. “I have to make those in games. I’m trying to figure that out.”
Asuma will figure that out this offseason in AAU basketball.
“It’s been a great experience going all over the country, seeing new places and seeing the high-level competition,” Asuma said. “It’s a fun time, and a way to get better. I’m learning new things that I need to work on, especially when I get into slumps, and when things aren’t going my way.
“It’s a place to work things out. I have to keep improving parts of my game to help us win a state championship.”
Joining Asuma on the All-Area team are Finley Cary of Hibbing; July Abernathy of Chisholm; Noah Sundquist and Carson Brown of Cherry; Marcus Moore of Nashwauk-Keewatin; Carter Mavec, Noah Mitchell and Grant Hansen of Rock Ridge; Asher Zubich, Nik Jesch and Josh Holmes of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Hayden Sampson of Mesabi East; Brenden Chiabotti, Jared Chiabotti and Jonah Burnett of North Woods; Wylie Dauenbaugh of Grand Rapids; Ethan Williams, Cale Jackson, Rhett Mundt, Caiden Schjenken and Sam Rahier of Deer River; Jhace Pearson of Bigfork; and Joey Bianco and Jack Davies of Ely.
