EVELETH — If one thing is for certain, it’s that recent Eveleth-Gilbert graduate Brandon Lind is a “lead by example” kind of player.
The ace of the Bears pitching staff, a rock solid centerfielder and a hitter that manages to make the best out of a bad situation, Lind has everything a coach could want in a high school baseball player. With the stats to back up his All-Conference, All-Section and All-State selections this year, Lind has left a veritable mark on the Eveleth-Gilbert program.
Just before his senior season started this past March, Lind and his teammates knew this year’s team could do some special things. Ousting No. 1 seeds while staring elimination in the face, the Bears made it all the way to the section championship at Wade Stadium. They fell just short of a state berth, but Lind wanted to make sure his final season as an Eveleth-Gilbert athlete was exciting and worthwhile and by any metric. It was.
“As a senior, I just wanted to bounce back,” Lind said, referring to the cancellation of the 2020 spring season. “I wanted to have some fun this year and play my best. I had a great team behind me when I pitched and it just made it a really fun season.”
On the mound, Lind did more than bounce back, pitching 61.1 innings for E-G, -- more than double the next highest on the team -- recording a 7-2 record while being a perfect 4-4 in save opportunities. He struck out 78 batters and his opponents hit just .215 off of him.
According to Bears head coach Jamie Lindseth, the numbers only tell half the story when it comes to Lind.
“We’ve had a nice run these last couple of years as a program,” Lindseth said. “But I tell our guys all the time that just showing up at the ballpark is not enough. Brandon Lind is one of the rare 07.12.21 EGHS baseball Brandon Lind-1kids that will ask you for help and ask for extra reps. He’ll do everything he can to get better every single day.
“We talk a lot about heart. It’s something you can’t create. You can create baseball players but the kids who have heart are a step above. They’re once in a lifetime kids. Brandon is one of those once in a lifetime kids.”
Playing the game from a young age, Lind figures he started the game around the age of 4 or 5. It was fun at first, but he really fell in love with the game after realizing he was pretty good at it.
“You start at that young age,” Lind said. “Whether it’s learning with T-ball or playing with my friends in West Eveleth. I really got into it when I noticed I was pretty decent at it. That kept me playing and made it fun. The people around me made it a lot of fun as well.”
Also a standout hockey player, Lind had to make a choice on which sport he wanted to continue on with. He decided it would be baseball and is set to join Mesabi Range College beginning next season. He hopes to eventually play for a four-year school. After missing out on the 2020 spring season, Lind said it made his senior season that much more important in order to get some recognition.
Aside from being an outstanding pitcher, Lindseth also complimented his fielding abilities out in center field.
“Two years ago, I probably wouldn’t have put him in center field. Back then he lacked a little in speed but he made up for it with great angles and getting good jumps on the ball. Now speed is definitely not an issue for him and his game has changed so much that he’s a very good center fielder now.”
Graduating with four other seniors, Lind says his classmates on the team are some of his best friends, something that made this season even more special.
“All four of those guys are good friends of mine. It was great to be with them every day. It’s tough going into a senior season with how much you talk about what you want to do but I think we still did a pretty good job out there this year. We made it as far as we did and put up 14 runs on Aitkin in that first game and I think it shows how good we were or how good we could have been.”
The loss of Lind and the other four seniors means there will be some shoes to be filled on next year’s squad. Lindseth believes the program as a whole is without a doubt in a better place now compared to when Lind and his classmates were just starting out.
“You can’t ask for more out of a kid except to give it all they got and I think Brandon and a lot of his classmates did that. They won at so many levels: Majors, Minors, Babe Ruth. This group has continued to perform even with other teams gunning for them. It’s safe to say Brandon has left our program better than when he got here.”
On his journey so far, Lind says a lot of the credit has to go to his coaches, as well as his parents.
“Jamie’s a great coach,” Lind said. “Every day he pushed me and helped make me the player I am today. All of the coaches have helped do that.
“My family is important too. They watch every single one of my games no matter where they are and it means a lot to have their support.”
In addition to Lind, the All-Iron Range baseball team includes: Will Bittmann, Andrew Torrel and Jake Sickel of Eveleth-Gilbert; Beau Barry of Cherry; Jude Sundquist of Chisholm; Will Davies of Ely; Kyle Henke, Myles Gunderson, Kodi Miller, Ben Keske, Ren Morque, Andrew Sundberg, Wyatt Holcomb, Dan Wohlers and Garett Drotts of Grand Rapids; Tucker Holm of Hill City/Northland; Austin Storlie and Darric Davidson of Greenway;Joe Allison of Hibbing; Gaige Waldvogel of Nashwauk-Keewatin; Zach Cheney and Andrew Zika of North Woods; Elliot Levens of Northeast Range and Tom Nemanich, Dan Moore and Mason Carlson of Virginia.
