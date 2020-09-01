PENGILLY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) cross country teams opened their season with a three-team meet at Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly.
GNK, South Ridge and Cromwell took part in the event. Following are the results:
Girls Junior Varsity
South Ridge was the lone team to field a complete team and placed first.
Aurora Gervais of Cromwell was first in the 3,200-meter race in a time of 15:14.49.
Naomi Serfling was GNK’s top runner as she was sixth in 18:08.85. Other Titan runners were Anna Hansen, 11th in 19:15.13, Cecelia Vekich, 15th in 19:37.69, and Corinne Hubbard, 16th in 19:59.77.
Boys Varsity
GNK was first with a total of 19 points. South Ridge was a distant second with 50.
Geno Uhrbom was the top runner as he traveled the 3,200-meter course in a time of 10:34.18. Noah Foster of Cromwell was second in 10:44.66 while Connor Thoennes of GNK was third in 11:05.76.
Other Titan runners included Daniel Olson, fourth in 11:06.27, Michael Butterfield, fifth in 11:13.38, Weston Marx, sixth in 11:41.08, Devin Goss, 14th in 13:00.10, and Ben Plackner, 15th in 13:01.24.
Girls Varsity
South Ridge was first with a score of 27 while GNK was second with 38.
Emaleigh Olesiak of Cromwell was first in the 3,200-meter race in a time of 12:55.61. Jillian Sajdak of South Ridge was second in 13:39.16.
Baylie Norris was the top GNK runner as she was fourth in 13:43.74. She was followed by teammates Karly Mann, sixth in 14:06.59, Kaitlin Olson, seventh in 14:12.34, Lola Champlin, 10th in 15:56.56, Brooke Petrich, 11th in 16:04.52, and Avalynn Westphal, 15th in 18:29.65.
Boys Junior Varsity
South Ridge had the only complete team and placed first.
Ashton Mann of GNK won the 3,200-meter race in a time of 12:37.16. Oskar Kavisto of South Ridge was second in 12:39.97 and Jonah Bernett of South Ridge was third in 12:50.82.
GNK had just one other runner, Logan DeChampeau, who was 17th in 17:05.30.
Boys Junior High
GNK took first in this division with 20 points. South Ridge was second with 35.
Riley Koran of GNK was first in the 1,600-meter race in a time of 5:59.28. Hayden Clow of GNK was second in 6:00.18 while Quinn of South Ridge was third in 6:06.09.
Other GNK runners in the top 10 were Isaac Danielson, fourth in 6:20.69, Max Gangl, sixth in 6:28.43, and Sage Stuber, seventh in 6:29.37.
Girls Junior High
South Ridge was the only school to have a complete team and it placed first.
Tatium of South Ridge was first in a time of 7:08.35 on the 1,600-meter course. Maddie Morse of South Ridge was second in 7:12.34 and Remington Olesiak of Cromwell was third in 7:30.34.
GNK had just two runners in the competition, with Tiana Hart finishing 11th in 8:57.72 and Sydney Goss placing 15th in 10:05.39.
