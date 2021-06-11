CLOQUET — The Esko girls came away as the Section 7A Track and Field champions Thursday.
Across the Iron Range, numerous athletes finished first or second to claim a spot at the State Meet next week.
Esko scored 93.40 points to win the 23-team competition at Bromberg Field in Cloquet, while the Giants tallied 71 and Rock Ridge garnered 48 points.
The top two finishers in each event Thursday earned a spot at the State Meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Emmalee Oviatt of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished second in the shot put with a throw of 36-feet, 0.5-inches to earn a state berth.
Other local team finishes were as follows: 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 27; 12T, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods, 24; 14T, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 22; 16, Ely, 20; 22, Chisholm, 3.
Section 7A Track and Field Championships
Girls’ Individual Results (Top 2 finishers advance to State)
100 meter dash: 1, Emily Rengo, Esko, 13.07; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.21; 4, Ava Fink, RR, 13.45; 9, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 13.761.
200 meter dash: 1, Fink, RR, 26.87; 2, Kaitlyn McConnell, Esko, 26.89.
400 meters: 1, Courtney Werner, Proc, 58.77; 2, Makenna Kleiman, Proc, 1:02.30; 13, Claire Clusiau, GNK, 1:09.73.
800 meters: 1, Morgan Binsfield, Proc, 2:26.55; 2, Ingrid Hexum, Esko, 2:27.34; 8, Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:41.88.
1600 meters: 1, Binsfield, Proc, 5:23.96; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:24.80; 4, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:33.23.
3200 meters: 1, Lizzy Harnell, Proc, 12:13.53; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 12:29.53; 10, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:57.81; 13, Karly Mann, GNK, 14:42.51.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Neva Polo, Flood, 16.34; 2, Gwendolyn Lilly, Esko, 16.86; 10, Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 19.36.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Polo, Flood, 47.10; 2, Merlea Mrozik, DM, 47.80; 9, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 52.73, 13, Nadia Rajala, GNK, 55.82.
4x100 relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell, Elli Theel), 51.44; 2, Esko, 52.21; 6, GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Kaylee Kangas, Brooke Petrich), 55.06.
4x200 relay: 1, Mesabi East (Moehlenbrock, Hannuksela, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 1:48.12; 2, Proctor, 1:48.81.
4x400 relay: 1, Proctor, 4:09.85; 2, SR/CH/NW (K. Ridge, Ellefson, Sajdak, A. Ridge), 4:12.51.
4x800 relay: 1, Two Harbors, 10:10.38; 2, Mesabi East (Aaliyah Sahr, O. Forsline, Lydia Skelton, A. Skelton), 10:14.13; 4, GNK (Emma Williams, Champlin, Clusiau, Baylie Norris), 10:36.86.
High jump: 1, Binsfield, Proc, 4-11.00; 2, Allison Thornton, Esko, 4-10.00.
Pole vault: 1, Hayley Jones, CI, 8-06.00; 2, Skyla Thompson, MLWR, 8-06.00; 10T, Petrich, GNK, 7-00.00.
Long jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 16-03.50; 2, Brooke Doran, Barn, 15-10.50; 11, Clusiau, GNK, 13-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 33-11.50; 2, Jankila, RR, 33-00.25.
Shot put: 1, Zoie Johnson, Esko, 37-00.00; 2, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 36-00.50.
Discus: 1, Ridge, SR/CH/NW, 118-11.00; 2, Z. Johnson, Esko, 116-02.00; 11, Oviat, GNK, 77-11.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.