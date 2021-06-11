CLOQUET — The Esko girls came away as the Section 7A Track and Field champions Thursday.

Across the Iron Range, numerous athletes finished first or second to claim a spot at the State Meet next week.

Esko scored 93.40 points to win the 23-team competition at Bromberg Field in Cloquet, while the Giants tallied 71 and Rock Ridge garnered 48 points.

The top two finishers in each event Thursday earned a spot at the State Meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Emmalee Oviatt of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished second in the shot put with a throw of 36-feet, 0.5-inches to earn a state berth.

Other local team finishes were as follows: 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 27; 12T, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods, 24; 14T, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 22; 16, Ely, 20; 22, Chisholm, 3.

Section 7A Track and Field Championships

Girls’ Individual Results (Top 2 finishers advance to State)

100 meter dash: 1, Emily Rengo, Esko, 13.07; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.21; 4, Ava Fink, RR, 13.45; 9, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 13.761.

200 meter dash: 1, Fink, RR, 26.87; 2, Kaitlyn McConnell, Esko, 26.89.

400 meters: 1, Courtney Werner, Proc, 58.77; 2, Makenna Kleiman, Proc, 1:02.30; 13, Claire Clusiau, GNK, 1:09.73.

800 meters: 1, Morgan Binsfield, Proc, 2:26.55; 2, Ingrid Hexum, Esko, 2:27.34; 8, Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:41.88.

1600 meters: 1, Binsfield, Proc, 5:23.96; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:24.80; 4, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:33.23.

3200 meters: 1, Lizzy Harnell, Proc, 12:13.53; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 12:29.53; 10, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:57.81; 13, Karly Mann, GNK, 14:42.51.

100 meter hurdles: 1, Neva Polo, Flood, 16.34; 2, Gwendolyn Lilly, Esko, 16.86; 10, Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 19.36.

300 meter hurdles: 1, Polo, Flood, 47.10; 2, Merlea Mrozik, DM, 47.80; 9, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 52.73, 13, Nadia Rajala, GNK, 55.82.

4x100 relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell, Elli Theel), 51.44; 2, Esko, 52.21; 6, GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Kaylee Kangas, Brooke Petrich), 55.06.

4x200 relay: 1, Mesabi East (Moehlenbrock, Hannuksela, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 1:48.12; 2, Proctor, 1:48.81.

4x400 relay: 1, Proctor, 4:09.85; 2, SR/CH/NW (K. Ridge, Ellefson, Sajdak, A. Ridge), 4:12.51.

4x800 relay: 1, Two Harbors, 10:10.38; 2, Mesabi East (Aaliyah Sahr, O. Forsline, Lydia Skelton, A. Skelton), 10:14.13; 4, GNK (Emma Williams, Champlin, Clusiau, Baylie Norris), 10:36.86.

High jump: 1, Binsfield, Proc, 4-11.00; 2, Allison Thornton, Esko, 4-10.00.

Pole vault: 1, Hayley Jones, CI, 8-06.00; 2, Skyla Thompson, MLWR, 8-06.00; 10T, Petrich, GNK, 7-00.00.

Long jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 16-03.50; 2, Brooke Doran, Barn, 15-10.50; 11, Clusiau, GNK, 13-00.50.

Triple jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 33-11.50; 2, Jankila, RR, 33-00.25.

Shot put: 1, Zoie Johnson, Esko, 37-00.00; 2, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 36-00.50.

Discus: 1, Ridge, SR/CH/NW, 118-11.00; 2, Z. Johnson, Esko, 116-02.00; 11, Oviat, GNK, 77-11.00.

