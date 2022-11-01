DULUTH—Can you spell dynasty?
The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) boys cross country team placed first on Oct. 27, at the Section 7A Meet which garnished the eighth consecutive state appearance for the team.
The top two teams and top six individuals not on those teams advance to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
GNK scored 38 points to finish first, with Moose Lake-Willow River second with 63 and Ely with 88.
Senior Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright won the 5,000-meter race handily in a time of 16 minutes and 16 seconds. Sophomore Alex Burckhardt of South Ridge was second in 17:13 followed by Benjamin Meysembourg of Esko in third in 17:21.
A group of GNK runners consisting of Levi Danielson, Riley Koran, Benjamin Plackner and Brayden Nielsen finished sixth through ninth, respectively, and was key to the team victory. Danielson, a junior, was sixth in 17:26 followed by freshman Koran, seventh in 17:27, senior Plackner, eighth in 17:30, and freshman Nielsen, ninth in 17:30. Bryce Nielsen, a freshman, was 13th in 17:47, sophomore Hunter Milstead was 18th in 18:20, and eighth grader Isaac Danielson placed 35th in 19:27.
Matthew Schaaf, a senior from Deer River, placed 63rd in 21:07. Teammate Armando Salazar, a senior, was 87th in 22:47.
Sophomore Steven Meyer of Hill City was 93rd in 24:27.
Girls
Carlton won the girls team title with 75 as it nipped second place Ely, which had 76, and South Ridge, which had 80. GNK was fourth with 144.
Evelyn Brodeen, a junior from South Ridge, won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:42. She was followed closely by eighth grader Molly Brophy of Ely who finished in 19:45. Freshman Lola Champlin of GNK was third in 19:46.
Besides Champlin, senior Emma Williams also earned a berth in the individual portion of the state meet as she was ninth in 20:40.
Other Titans runners included junior Kaitlin Olson, 40th in 22:40, junior Karly Mann, 47th in 23:06, junior Avalynn Westphal, 52nd in 23:34, freshman Shane Houle, 71st in 25:29, and sophomore Tiana Hart, 90th in 30:04.
Faith Hawkins, a Deer River junior, was 65th in 24:37. She was followed by teammate junior Teona Bebeau, 94th in 31:40.
Senior Camryn Hunt of Hill City was 88th in 29:23.
Boys
Teams
1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 38; 2. Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 63; 3. Ely, 88; 4. South Ridge, 112; 5. Esko, 133; 6. Mesabi East, 145; 7. Carlton, 150; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 229; 9. Pine River-Backus, 249; 10. Lakeview Christian, 298; 11. Chisholm, 321; 12. International Falls, 321.
Individuals
1. Noah Foster, Cromwell-Wright, 16:16.4; 2. Alex Burckhardt, SR, 17:13.4; 3. Benjamin Meysembour, Esko, 17:21.5; 4. Murray Salzer, MLWRB, 17:24.7; 5. Caid Chittum, Ely, 17:25.3; 6. Levi Danielson, GNK, 17:26.4; 7. Riley Koran, GNK, 17:27.3; 8. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 17:30.3; 9. Brayden Nielsen, GNK, 17:30.6; 10. Shawn Bailey, Moose Lk/WR/Barnum, 17:31.4; 11. Sawyer FierkeLepp, SR, 17:40.7; 12. Jack Riley, Carl.-Wren., 17:42.8; 13. Bryce Nielsen, GNK, 17:47.4; 15. Elliott Wasche, MLWRB, 18:00.0; 18. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 18:20.1; 19. Eli Berger, MLWRB, 18:20.3, 20. Eoghan Heaslip, MLWRB, 18:20.4; 31. Daniel Mikrot, MLWRB, 19:08.3; 35. Isaac Danielson, GNK, 19:27.3; 38. Gavin Thiry, MLWRB, 19:35.0.
Girls
Teams
1. Carlton-Wrenshall, 75; 2. Ely, 76; 3. South Ridge, 80; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 144; 5. Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum, 152; 6. Crosby-Ironton, 153; 7. International Falls, 177; 8. Mesabi East, 179; 9. Duluth Marshall, 191; 10. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 237; 11. Esko, 273; 12. Pine River-Backus, 291.
Individuals
1. Evelyn Brodeen, SR, 19:42.8; 2. Molly Brophy, Ely, 19:45.1; 3. Lola Champlin, GNK, 19:46.3; 4. Abbi Hutchinson, IF, 19:54.3; 5. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chis., 20:17.4; 6. Brielle Simula, Carl.-Wren., 20:25.3; 7. Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:27.4; 8. Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:31.3; 9. Emma Williams, GNK, 20:40.7; 12. Ruth Sandstrom, Carl.-Wren., 21:10.4; 13. Claire Blauch, Ely, 21:18.4; 16. Sara Cid, Carl.-Wren., 21:39.3; 22. Abby Cid, Carl.-Wren., 21:58.4; 24. Isabel Riley, Carl.-Wren., 22:05.3; 29. Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:27.9; 30. Elsa Ellerbroek, Ely, 22:29.3; 37. Abby Dunn, Ely, 22:38.4; 43. Kiarstin Eaton, Ely, 22:53.4; 49. Lucy Stevens, Carl.-Wren., 23:15.3; 58. Teagan Tessier, Carl.-Wren., 24:00.4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.